Việt Nam promotes cinema and filming locations at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

HÀ NỘI — A vibrant lineup of events spotlighting Vietnamese cinema have taken place during the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival, offering international delegates a deep dive into one of Asia’s most dynamic film markets.

The Tourism Development Support Fund, in coordination with the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism, the Cinema Department, and the Việt Nam Association for the Promotion and Development of Cinema, along with authorities of northern Ninh Bình and Quảng Ninh provinces, has organised a series of activities to promote tourism and cinema in Cannes, France.

At the heart of the promotion was the seminar titled 'Việt Nam – A Dynamic Asian Market and Filming Destination for International Production', with producer Trần Thị Bích Ngọc as moderator.

The two-part conference provided an in-depth overview of Việt Nam’s fast-growing cinema market, showcased iconic film locations and introduced various support schemes to international film productions.

Chairwoman of the Việt Nam Film Development Association (VFDA) Ngô Phương Lan said: "Việt Nam is entering a promising phase in its film industry. With stunning natural landscapes, a growing base of skilled professionals, improved infrastructure and strong government support, we believe Việt Nam is steadily becoming a competitive and attractive filming destination in Asia."

Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyễn Trùng Khánh said: "Choosing Việt Nam as a location, from independent arthouse films to international blockbusters, not only enriches the global cinematic landscape but also offers millions of viewers the chance to discover a fresh, vibrant Việt Nam that goes beyond familiar stereotypes.

"We highly value the role of cinema as a 'cultural and tourism ambassador,' conveying the beauty of nature, history, and people, while fostering dialogue, cooperation, and mutual understanding between nations."

In response to questions about the new aspects of Việt Nam’s Cinema Law that could appeal to international filmmakers, Deputy Director of the Cinema Department Đỗ Quốc Việt explained that Việt Nam is making continuous efforts to enhance its filmmaking environment, including improvements in infrastructure, streamlined legal procedures, and the development of local talent.

Representatives from the local authorities of Ninh Bình and Quảng Ninh provinces introduced support packages and incentive schemes for foreign film crews, while production companies like Beta Group, HKFilms and BHD highlighted the strengths of Vietnamese cinema and its readiness for international collaboration.

Several upcoming film projects, including Mùi Phở (The Scent of Phở) and Hộ Lính Tráng Sĩ (The Guardian Warrior), were also presented during the seminar.

Another initiative to promote Vietnamese cinema was the Việt Nam Pavilion, strategically positioned in a central area of the Cannes Film Market, alongside countries like Thailand and Indonesia. The booth served to highlight Việt Nam’s diverse filming locations and attractive production incentives, with the broader goal of boosting tourism.

Additionally, a selection of high-quality Vietnamese films was showcased to international film distributors.

Director of the Tourism Development Support Fund Hoàng Thị Kim Anh said: "Through our activities at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, we hope to invite international friends to come to Việt Nam to make films, and through their works, introduce the beauty of Việt Nam to the world."

Another key highlight was the Việt Nam Cine Cocktail @Cannes 2025, an exclusive networking event that drew over 300 guests, including notable international filmmakers, directors and artists.

The evening featured inspiring remarks from industry leaders and celebrated filmmakers, who expressed a strong interest in fostering international collaboration. The Vietnamese delegation also offered an insightful presentation on the country’s film industry, highlighting its strides in global integration, the production strengths of local studios and a preview of upcoming film projects planned for 2024 and 2025.

At this year’s Cannes which will close on May 25, in addition to delegates representing policymakers and local authorities, the participation of Vietnamese talents, including directors and actors like Kaity Nguyễn, Hồ Thu Anh, Avin Lu, Lê Phong Vũ, producer Trinh Hoan and director Bùi Thạc Chuyên, added a dynamic presence, aiming to promote their films and explore opportunities for international collaboration. — VNS