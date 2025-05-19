Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Việt Nam's image introduced to Southeast Asia scholars in US

May 19, 2025 - 11:31
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the normalisation of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and the US (1995-2025).

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Vietnamese Embassy in Washington D.C., in collaboration with the Walsh School of Foreign Service (SFS) at Georgetown University, hosted a graduation ceremony for the Master in Asian Studies class, as part of the events marking the 30th founding anniversary of Việt Nam – US diplomatic relations.

The Vietnamese Embassy's staff in the US pose for a photo with Southeast Asian Studies Master’s Graduates. VNA/VNS Photos

In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyễn Quốc Dũng highlighted the significance of the Southeast Asian Studies programme at SFS, describing it as one of the leading academic and policy-oriented training programmes in regional studies. He underscored the importance of fostering strong bridges between the two nations and called on younger generations to take an active role in advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and the US, which was elevated in 2023.

The ambassador noted that, in an increasingly complicated and unpredictable global situation, well-trained young professionals with in-depth understanding of the region will play a pivotal role in shaping a future of cooperation and stability. He encouraged the graduates to serve as strong “bridges” between Việt Nam and the US, contributing to the deepening of bilateral relations in this new phase of development.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyễn Quốc Dũng delivers his remarks at the ceremony. 

The year 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of the normalisation of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and the US (1995-2025). "Our two nations once stood on opposite sides of one of the most devastating conflicts of the 20th century. Yet 50 years after the war, and 30 years since normalisation, we now stand together as Comprehensive Strategic Partners," Dũng said.

The diplomat emphasised that the ceremony was a practical activity that helped spread the spirit of reconciliation, cooperation, and mutual development between the two countries' people, especially the youth.

Professor Evan Medeiros, Penner Family Chair in Asia Studies at SFS, expressed his admiration for Việt Nam’s remarkable progress in recent decades. He commended Việt Nam’s growing role in both regional and global affairs and voiced his expectations for the graduates to contribute to enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation between the two countries.

The event not only honoured the academic achievements of the students but also provided an opportunity for international friends to experience Vietnamese culture through traditional cuisine and a space imbued with national identity. The warm and open atmosphere fostered exchanges among students, lecturers and guests on future cooperation prospects, particularly in education, research, and diplomacy. VNA/VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Birth of a thriving nation

Though we now know the exact time he breathed his last, on September 2, 1969, there has always been a mystery on the exact date on which the President was born.
Life & Style

Weaving tradition

Amid the rapid pace of modern life, the Lự ethnic community in Bản Hon commune, Lai Châu Province, continues to preserve and breathe new life into their age-old weaving craft. With simple raw materials like bamboo, rattan and cane, they create useful products like baskets and bamboo bags, which carry the soul of the highlands.
Life & Style

Sculpting life with new tech

In Hà Đông District, Hà Nội, Phan Văn Thắng’s workshop is making small 3D statues using VR technology. Each one is only 15-20 cm tall but carefully shows detailed facial expressions and unique features. Check out these mini models that are so realistic they are almost life like!
Life & Style

Vietnamese animation film market shows positive signs

The Vietnamese animated film industry is thriving, with two new films -- Trạng Quỳnh Nhí: Truyền Thuyết Kim Ngưu (Little Scholar Quỳnh: The Legend of Kim Ngưu) and Dế Mèn: Cuộc Phiêu Lưu Tới Xóm Lầy Lội (The Cricket’s Adventure to the Muddy Village), set to premiere this summer.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom