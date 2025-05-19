Việt Nam's image introduced to Southeast Asia scholars in US

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Vietnamese Embassy in Washington D.C., in collaboration with the Walsh School of Foreign Service (SFS) at Georgetown University, hosted a graduation ceremony for the Master in Asian Studies class, as part of the events marking the 30th founding anniversary of Việt Nam – US diplomatic relations.

In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyễn Quốc Dũng highlighted the significance of the Southeast Asian Studies programme at SFS, describing it as one of the leading academic and policy-oriented training programmes in regional studies. He underscored the importance of fostering strong bridges between the two nations and called on younger generations to take an active role in advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and the US, which was elevated in 2023.

The ambassador noted that, in an increasingly complicated and unpredictable global situation, well-trained young professionals with in-depth understanding of the region will play a pivotal role in shaping a future of cooperation and stability. He encouraged the graduates to serve as strong “bridges” between Việt Nam and the US, contributing to the deepening of bilateral relations in this new phase of development.

The year 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of the normalisation of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and the US (1995-2025). "Our two nations once stood on opposite sides of one of the most devastating conflicts of the 20th century. Yet 50 years after the war, and 30 years since normalisation, we now stand together as Comprehensive Strategic Partners," Dũng said.

The diplomat emphasised that the ceremony was a practical activity that helped spread the spirit of reconciliation, cooperation, and mutual development between the two countries' people, especially the youth.

Professor Evan Medeiros, Penner Family Chair in Asia Studies at SFS, expressed his admiration for Việt Nam’s remarkable progress in recent decades. He commended Việt Nam’s growing role in both regional and global affairs and voiced his expectations for the graduates to contribute to enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation between the two countries.

The event not only honoured the academic achievements of the students but also provided an opportunity for international friends to experience Vietnamese culture through traditional cuisine and a space imbued with national identity. The warm and open atmosphere fostered exchanges among students, lecturers and guests on future cooperation prospects, particularly in education, research, and diplomacy. VNA/VNS