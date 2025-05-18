Politics & Law
Weaving tradition

May 18, 2025 - 14:53
Amid the rapid pace of modern life, the Lự ethnic community in Bản Hon commune, Lai Châu Province, continues to preserve and breathe new life into their age-old weaving craft. With simple raw materials like bamboo, rattan and cane, they create useful products like baskets and bamboo bags, which carry the soul of the highlands.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Home for abandoned dogs and cats

Established in 2021, Sân Nhà Nhiều Chó (Backyard Squad) has become home to nearly one thousand abandoned or rescued dogs and cats. Let’s visit the farm with Việt Nam News reporters to see how these animals are cared for, and the challenges the founder and staff face!

