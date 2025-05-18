Weaving tradition

Amid the rapid pace of modern life, the Lự ethnic community in Bản Hon commune, Lai Châu Province, continues to preserve and breathe new life into their age-old weaving craft. With simple raw materials like bamboo, rattan and cane, they create useful products like baskets and bamboo bags, which carry the soul of the highlands.
In anticipation of the upcoming peak tourism season, Nha Trang is preparing to host the 2025 Sea Cultural and Tourism Festival under the theme "Nha Trang say hi". The month-long festival, starting in late May, will feature 36 cultural, sporting and artistic events.
Established in 2021, Sân Nhà Nhiều Chó (Backyard Squad) has become home to nearly one thousand abandoned or rescued dogs and cats. Let’s visit the farm with Việt Nam News reporters to see how these animals are cared for, and the challenges the founder and staff face!
The ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has recognised the ‘folk knowledge’ on Ngọc Linh Ginseng (Panax vietnamensis, or Vietnamese ginseng) of the central province’s Nam Trà My district as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage.