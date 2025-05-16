Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu: New phase of luxury resort project kicks off

May 16, 2025 - 09:45
Delegates at the groundbreaking ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — Hồ Tràm Project Company Limited, its partners, and investors held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new 35-ha subdivision of The Grand Hồ Tràm, a luxury resort complex project in Xuyên Mộc District, the southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu on May 15.

The nearly US$1 billion subdivision includes a system of 5-star hotels, resort villas, entertainment facilities, a casino, and an international convention and exhibition centre, with more than 6,000 rooms, serving over 18,000 guests at the same time.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Văn Thọ affirmed that the local authority is committed to accompanying, supporting, and removing any difficulties and obstacles, if any, for investors to implement the project smoothly.

Thọ requested the project investors and construction units to strictly comply with the legal regulations.

The construction of the new subdivision marks the next step in the overall expansion strategy of The Grand Hồ Tràm that covers an area of 164 ha, with a total investment of over $4 billion.

With 6,000 rooms in this phase, the project will reach a total of 9,000 rooms upon completion, positioning it as a leading international resort in Southeast Asia.

The Grand Hồ Tràm is a pioneering and outstanding project that helps Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu attract more domestic and international investors. — VNA/VNS

