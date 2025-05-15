Booming new tourism product launched to serve summer demand

HÀ NỘI — From water parks and city tours to international fireworks festivals, localities nationwide are unveiling a raft of fresh tourism products and strategic partnerships to attract domestic and international visitors during the upcoming summer season.

Given the sector’s ongoing recovery and growth acceleration, investment in infrastructure has been intensified, new products launched, events organised, and diverse partnerships established.

Recently, Hà Nam saw the opening of the VNĐ5 trillion (US$192.83 million) Sun World water park by Sun Group in Phủ Lý City, a boost to the northern province’s efforts to establish itself as a regional tourism and entertainment hub.

Meanwhile, the northern port city of Hải Phòng has recognised the Hải Phòng Station as its 12th tourist destination and put into operation a high-end train. Trần Thị Hoàng Mai, Director of the municipal Tourism Department, noted that the station is earmarked to become a venue for cultural, tourism, historical and culinary experiences. The Sun Group’s 30-minute show of music, jet skis, flyboards, laser lights, and fireworks is also set to debut on the local must-see Cát Bà Island starting May 23.

The northern province of Thái Nguyên has rolled out a city tour helping visitors to fully explore its industrial and historical features as well as tea culture between one and two days.

As it will soon be merged with the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum following a national development roadmap, the central coastal province of Quảng Ngãi has identified tourism as a pillar driving sustainable economic growth. It has planned to develop local Lý Sơn island into a sea-island attraction, while Kon Tum’s Măng Đen township a national eco-resort centre.

Inter-regional linkages have also been a trend, serving multi-centre tourism development. A notable inter-regional tourism programme has so far connected the five localities of Pleiku (Gia Lai), Kon Tum, Gia Nghĩa (Đắk Nông), Buôn Ma Thuôt (Đắk Lắk), and Tuy Hoà (Phú Yên). After three years, its routes have increased to 30 from the initial 12, with impressive revenue growth recorded. — VNA/VNS