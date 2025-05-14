Vietnamese film week opens in Greece

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Film Week 2025 officially opened in Athens on May 12, drawing the participation of Greek officials, foreign diplomats, local people, and overseas Vietnamese.

Organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Greece in coordination with Vietnamese and Greek partners, the event marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam's liberation of the South and National Reunification, and the 135th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador Phạm Thị Thu Hương said this is the first time a Vietnamese film week has been held in Greece. The programme offers nine feature and documentary films which reflect the history, culture, land, and people of Việt Nam, and many of them have won national and international awards.

The opening night featured the film Đừng Đốt (Don’t Burn), subtitled in Greek and English, which received warm responses from the audience.

Meanwhile, a special screening is scheduled for May 19, the birthday of President Hồ Chí Minh, with the documentary Hồ Chí Minh: The Journey to Create Culture and Peace.

The event will run until May 20 in Athens and Thessaloniki and will continue in some other Greek cities later this year. — VNA/VNS