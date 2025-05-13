Divo Tùng Dương -- first Vietnamese singer honoured at Music Awards Japan

HÀ NỘI Divo Tùng Dương will become the first Vietnamese artist to be honoured at the Music Awards Japan (MAJ) after being named the winner of the International Special Award.

The singer, who holds a record 14 Devotion Awards – one of Việt Nam's major music honours – will travel to Japan to receive his award at the ROHM Theatre Kyoto during the ceremony scheduled for May 21-22. The event will be broadcast live on NHK TV and streamed globally on YouTube.

Expressing his gratitude, Dương thanked the organisers for creating a meaningful platform that recognises international artists.

"Music is a universal language, a bridge between cultures and a space where hearts connect. I hope to help bring Vietnamese music closer to the world audiences, allowing melodies and lyrics rich in our identity to resonate across grand stages and touch those unfamiliar with our country," he said.

The judging panel praised Dương's contemporary musical style, recognising its artistic merit. His latest hit, Tái Sinh (Rebirth), has not only captivated Vietnamese listeners, but has also garnered attention from audiences in China and Japan. The song, which has significantly impacted popular music, was awarded Song of the Year at the 2025 Devotion Awards.

Strengthen musical connections

The International Special Award is presented to outstanding artists from six countries – China, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Việt Nam – to foster stronger musical ties between Japan and the region.

This award was established through collaboration between the Japan Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association (CEIPA) and leading music awards from the six participating countries. In Việt Nam, MAJ has partnered with the Dedication Awards, hosted by Thể Thao & Văn Hóa (Sports & Culture) newspaper.

To inaugurate this partnership, the organising committees of MAJ 2025 and the Dedication Music Awards 2025 selected Tùng Dương as the first Vietnamese recipient of the International Special Award.

According to the selection panel, his artistic direction aligns closely with MAJ 2025’s criteria and his influence in popular music, along with his career achievements, further solidified this recognition.

In March, the MAJ organising board invited two Vietnamese journalists, Lê Xuân Thành and Hoàng Thu Hằng, from Thể Thao & Văn Hóa, to participate in voting for six MAJ categories: Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Top Global Hit from Japan, and Best Song Asia.

The two journalists are part of a voting council of 5,000 industry professionals, including music experts, artists, producers, record label executives, critics, journalists, and publishers.

Tùng Dương’s musical journey

At 42, Tùng Dương has cemented his status as one of Việt Nam’s most influential artists since winning the national singing competition Morning Star – Rendezvous in 2004.

He has over two decades proven himself as not only a top singer, but also a beacon of creativity, innovation, and artistic evolution. His powerful, emotional voice and unique performance style have set him apart in the industry.

Rather than taking a 'sprint' approach, Dương has consistently refined his craft, evolving each day while overcoming challenges with resilience.

He continuously reinvented himself with every project, exploring diverse genres such as pop, rock, jazz, world music and contemporary folk. His commitment to innovation keeps his work fresh and engaging, avoiding stagnation or predictability.

Beyond his artistic career, Dương actively contributes to community programmes and music education, helping to cultivate musical appreciation and awareness in Vietnamese society. VNS