Thái Bình’s traditional salt-making craft recognised as national cultural heritage

HÀ NỘI — The Salt Goddess Festival in Thụy Hải Commune, Thái Thụy District, located in the northern province of Thái Bình, is celebrating a decision from the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism recognising the traditional salt-making craft of the area as a national intangible cultural heritage.

The festival is an important cultural and spiritual event held annually to honour the Salt Goddess, who played a significant role in promoting the traditional salt-making craft of the region. The shrine dedicated to the Salt Goddess was built in the late 12th century and serves as the festival's centre, where locals express their reverence and gratitude.

The ceremonial part of the festival features solemn traditional rituals that recreate the spiritual cultural beauty of the coastal region. The festive activities, enhanced this year, are a lively showcase a variety of cultural performances that reflect the unique ethnic identity of the coastal community.

Attendees can also immerse themselves in folk games, traditional artistic performances and especially enjoy the unique cuisine made from Thụy Hải salt.

The traditional salt-making craft in the commune has a history of hundreds of years and is an indispensable part of the economic and cultural life of the local people. Thụy Hải salt is renowned for its pure grains, which are not overly salty, thanks to a unique method passed down through generations. The recognition of local salt-making craft as a national intangible cultural heritage is a well-deserved acknowledgment of its cultural, historical and economic values.

This year's Salt Goddess Festival is not only an occasion for locals to take pride in their cultural heritage, but also an opportunity to promote Thụy Hải to visitors from near and far. Thái Bình Province and the local community are striving to develop tourism linked to cultural heritage preservation, creating conditions for tourists to explore the history, culture and daily life of the people in the area.

Thái Bình is home to many famous historical and cultural sites, such as the Keo Pagoda, the Trần Temple and the Salt Goddess Shrine.

The province will enhance investment promotion activities and develop both domestic and international tourism markets.

It also plans to organise an annual Thái Bình Tourism Week, to capitalise on its new designation, which will be held in various localities and tourist areas.

Furthermore, efforts will be made to raise awareness among all levels, sectors and the public about tourism development linked to the preservation and promotion of traditional cultural values, environmental protection, and ensuring sustainable tourism development.

The province aims to welcome over 4.5 million visitors annually by 2030, including around 10,000 international tourists. The plan includes creating around 14,600 jobs and generating about VNĐ7 trillion (US$297 million) in tourism revenue.

By 2050, the target is to attract over nine million tourists each year, of which at least 30,000 will be international visitors, and achieve tourism revenue exceeding VNĐ18 trillion ($765 million). — VNS