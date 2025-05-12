Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Huế royal music captivates Swiss audience

May 12, 2025 - 11:05
The performances made many Swiss leave their seats to capture the distinctive presentations embodying Huế’s cultural essence.
A Huế royal court music performance recently staged in Geneva. — VNA/VNS Photo 

GENEVA – Hundreds of Swiss spectators were mesmerised by the Huế royal court music performances recently staged in Geneva.

The performances, part of a Vietnamese tourism promotion programme jointly held by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism and various agencies, featured vibrant, soulful, and elegant musical elements of the royal tradition. They made many Swiss leave their seats to capture the distinctive presentations embodying Huế’s cultural essence.

Rachel Isenschmid, Secretary of the Swiss-Vietnam Economic Forum, shared that experiencing the Huế royal court music right here in Switzerland is truly extraordinary, adding the performances helped them immerse in the melodies and lifestyles of the past.

The court music (nhã nhạc in Vietnamese) was recognised as world intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2003.

Beyond the artistic showcase, the programme also featured business meetings aimed at connecting and exploring collaboration opportunities with local regions and businesses.

Various other activities were held within the framework of the event, including the introduction of distinctive tourism products, traditional crafts such as Thanh Tiên paper flowers and lotus leaf conical hats, and information about new flight routes connecting Thanh Tiên with Europe.

Việt Nam's tourism offerings focused on sustainable and ecological tourism aligned with green growth objectives, historical and cultural tourism, marine tourism, and unique, novel, premium products. — VNA/VNS

Thừa Thiên Huế Huế

Life & Style

Making prints last

The traditional woodblock printing craft in Thanh Liễu village, Hải Dương province, has existed for over five centuries. However, it has declined over time, and young people have sought ways to maintain this traditional craft.
Life & Style

Da Nang Museum

Right in the heart of Đà Nẵng, the new location of the Đà Nẵng Museum showcases the coastal city's history through exciting modern technology. Join us on a tour to see how 2D and 3D visuals bring the past vividly to life!

