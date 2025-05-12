Huế royal music captivates Swiss audience

GENEVA – Hundreds of Swiss spectators were mesmerised by the Huế royal court music performances recently staged in Geneva.

The performances, part of a Vietnamese tourism promotion programme jointly held by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism and various agencies, featured vibrant, soulful, and elegant musical elements of the royal tradition. They made many Swiss leave their seats to capture the distinctive presentations embodying Huế’s cultural essence.

Rachel Isenschmid, Secretary of the Swiss-Vietnam Economic Forum, shared that experiencing the Huế royal court music right here in Switzerland is truly extraordinary, adding the performances helped them immerse in the melodies and lifestyles of the past.

The court music (nhã nhạc in Vietnamese) was recognised as world intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2003.

Beyond the artistic showcase, the programme also featured business meetings aimed at connecting and exploring collaboration opportunities with local regions and businesses.

Various other activities were held within the framework of the event, including the introduction of distinctive tourism products, traditional crafts such as Thanh Tiên paper flowers and lotus leaf conical hats, and information about new flight routes connecting Thanh Tiên with Europe.

Việt Nam's tourism offerings focused on sustainable and ecological tourism aligned with green growth objectives, historical and cultural tourism, marine tourism, and unique, novel, premium products. — VNA/VNS