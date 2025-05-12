Huế gets loud: Mega Booming 2025 blends heritage with a beat

HUẾ — Việt Nam’s imperial city, known for its poetic rivers, ancient citadels and timeless traditions, is tuning up for something far more electrifying. Welcome to Mega Booming – Huế 2025, a bold new experiment that aims to turn this historic destination into the country’s next music tourism hotspot.

Scheduled for July 6 at the iconic Ngọ Môn Square, inside the Huế Imperial Citadel, Mega Booming is more than just a music festival. It’s a cultural shift. With 17 chart-topping artists and DJs on the line up, including Isaac, Quân A.P, LyLy and Japanese-Vietnamese sensation Akari Nakatani, the stage is set for a night where heritage and high-energy beats collide.

The event has already generated a buzz, with early bird tickets sold out in under 48 hours, underscoring the growing appetite for destination-based music experiences. Organisers are expecting around 15,000 attendees, not just for the music, but for the experience of partying inside a UNESCO-recognised heritage site.

Music tourism meets imperial grandeur

Huế may seem like an unlikely host for a mega music festival, but its rich cultural tapestry, scenic backdrops and well developed tourism infrastructure make it an ideal testbed for Việt Nam’s growing 'music tourism' trend.

Tour operators are quickly catching on. Travel packages that blend historic site tours with concert tickets are already in the works. Imagine starting your day at the serene Thiên Mụ Pagoda and ending it dancing under neon lights in front of a centuries-old citadel. It’s an intriguing juxtaposition that’s capturing the imagination of both local and international travellers.

“The appeal lies in the dual experience,” one tour provider explained. “Visitors get to enjoy the history and soul of Huế during the day, then immerse themselves in a world-class entertainment experience by night.”

Riding the global wave of music tourism

Globally, music tourism has evolved into a lucrative niche. Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour famously boosted local economies by hundreds of millions of dollars at each tour stop. Cities are now competing to host these events — not just for prestige, but for the economic ripple effect, with hotels, restaurants, transport and local vendors all reaping the benefits.

Việt Nam has seen similar effects, albeit on a smaller scale. Singer Hà Anh Tuấn’s concerts in Đà Lạt, Ninh Bình and Hội An turned sleepy towns into bustling hubs overnight. Hotels sold out, flight bookings surged, and local businesses thrived.

More recently, concert-driven travel around shows like Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Trông Gai (Call Me By Fire Vietnam) and Anh Trai Say Hi (Say Hi Never Say Goodbye) reveals a clear pattern: Vietnamese travellers are willing to hit the road for live music. And wherever the fans go, tourism follows.

Huế’s musical homecoming

What makes Mega Booming – Huế 2025 especially meaningful is its nod to local talent. Among the line up are Quang Hùng MasterD and Xuân Định K.Y — artists born and raised in Huế, now returning to light up the city with their music. Their performances will not only electrify the crowd but serve as a symbolic homecoming, adding emotional depth to the spectacle.

For Huế, this is more than a one-night event. It's a pilot project backed by the city's vision to surpass VNĐ11,000 billion (US$440 million) in tourism revenue in 2025. Experts believe that, if executed well, events like Mega Booming could redefine the identity of Huế’s tourism industry — from a place of quiet reflection, to a destination pulsing with creative energy.

The future sounds of Huế

The fusion of music and travel is no longer just a trend — it’s a movement - and Huế, with its regal ruins and riverside charm, is stepping confidently onto the stage. Mega Booming 2025 may just be the opening act of something bigger: a new era where Việt Nam’s cultural destinations double as dynamic, youth-driven entertainment hubs.

Looking for a summer escape that’s as rich in culture as it is in energy? Huế’s about to drop the beat — don’t miss it. — VNS