Da Nang Museum

Right in the heart of Đà Nẵng, the new location of the Đà Nẵng Museum showcases the coastal city's history through exciting modern technology. Join us on a tour to see how 2D and 3D visuals bring the past vividly to life!
A recently uncovered shipwreck off the coast of Thịnh Mỹ coast in Hội An city's Cẩm An ward, the central province of Quảng Nam, has been identified as bearing characteristics of traditional Southeast Asian ship design, following initial surveys conducted after it was partially exposed by waves on December 26, 2023.
Songwriter Nguyễn Văn Chung, creator of many Vietnamese hits, with millions of views on social media, has been gifting 7,000 teachers, music instructors and parents, sheet books of his 300 compositions for children.
CHẠM is a vivid expression of cultural convergence, where Vietnamese stories are told through European artistic language and values find a new resonance through the cultural lens of the nation, according to EU Ambassador to Việt Nam Julien Guerrier.
The Vietnamese Embassy in the US has showcased the áo dài Nhật Bình, a type of court dress from the Nguyễn Dynasty (1802-1945), part of a special collection by designer Cao Minh Tiến, at an exhibition in Washington, DC.
In today’s digital age, handwriting may seem less important. Yet, many people are enrolling in handwriting training courses to perfect their skills as a way to relax and slow down in a busy world. Let’s take a closer look at one of these classes with Việt Nam News reporters!