Hà Nội Ơi – Nine perspectives, one love for the capital

May 10, 2025 - 05:10
Preparations made for the opening of the Hà Nội Ơi exhibition. Photo VNA

HÀ NỘI – A photo exhibition named Hà Nội Ơi (Dear Hà Nội) will open at Hanoi Studio Gallery at 23-25 Mạc Đĩnh Chi Street, Ba Đình District, on May 10, along with the introduction of a book of the same name.

It will showcase 35 photos by nine foreign and domestic photographers, featuring the 1,000-year-old capital city’s iconic scenes and hidden corners.

Despite their different styles and starting points, all of them share a deep and enduring love for the capital - a city that constantly evolves yet retains its charm and simplicity.

For the book Hà Nội Ơi, each photographer selects a collection of their best photos and shares their personal perspective on the city. - VNA/VNS

