Songwriter presents a collection of 300 children's tunes to sow musical seeds

HÀ NỘI — Songwriter Nguyễn Văn Chung, the artist behind countless Vietnamese hits, with millions of views on social media, has been gifting thousands of his tunes to help spread the love of music to children.

During the National Reunification celebration, his song Viết tiếp câu chuyện hòa bình (Keep on Writing the Tale of Peace) was chosen to be the theme song as the people's parade walked along the street leading to Independence Palace.

Over the past few weeks, many people have asked him for the music scores of the song to continue the viral waves of the grand celebration.

On his part, Chung has decided to give away 300 of his songs as sheet music to 7,000 teachers, music instructors and parents.

Among the songs are those that have been familiar to Vietnamese children like Gia Đình Nhỏ Hạnh Phúc To (Happy Little Family), Mẹ Ơi Có Biết (Do You Know, Mom?), Món Quà Tặng Cô (A Gift for My Teacher), Cảm Ơn Chú Bộ Đội (Thank You, Soldier) and Bé Đón Tết Sang (Kids Welcome the Lunar New Year).

The music sheet books are accompanied with singing tutorial videos and karaoke versions.

"I hope this will be a resource that helps teachers gain more motivation and passion to continue their meaningful work, sowing seeds of love and musical appreciation in the hearts of the children,” Chung wrote on his Facebook page.

Many users have left their comments, expressing admiration for the artist’s selfless and meaningful gift.

"I greatly admire Chung’s children's songs like Cha Và Con Gái (Father and Daughter), Gia Đình Nhỏ Hạnh Phúc To (Happy Little Family), and Nhật Ký Của Mẹ (Mother's Diary). These songs are not just pure and relatable, they also touch the hearts of listeners, reminding us of the meaningful values of family and childhood,” wrote user Mai Tuấn Anh.

“Thank you for bringing beautiful melodies that nurture the souls of children and adults alike. I hope you continue to compose many more songs so that today's young generation can grow up with your music!”

Chung is renowned as a writer of both songs for children and penning romantic pieces.

Notably he created 300 songs for children in eight years, from 2012 - 2020, many of which were inspired by his two children, such as Happy Little Family and Do You Know, Mom?

He said his initial idea when writing 300 children's songs was to create “a new musical garden” for the younger Vietnamese generation. He noted Vietnamese children had lacked new songs, genuine music programmes or playgrounds, which he believed to be a significant gap.

"A children's song is a very important seed in nurturing their souls, aesthetic taste, the beauty of music, the beauty of the Vietnamese language, positive life perspectives and love for family. I have succeeded as a composer in the themes of love and family, so now is the time to give back and fulfil the responsibilities of an artist," he said.

Chung revealed that his journey in creating children's songs has been quite solitary, however, he persevered because he sincerely believed that music was the shortest path to touch the souls of children.

The 42-year-old artist began his song writing career in the early 2000s. He is the creator behind many hits which have become a phenomenon like Vầng Trăng Khóc (The Crying Moon), Chiếc Khăn Gió Ấm (The Warm Wind Scarf) or Mùa Đông Không Lạnh (Winter Is Not Cold).

Recently, the song Continuing the Story of Peace by the songwriter went viral on social media, accumulating over three billion views during the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification. VNS