Writing for relaxation

In today’s digital age, handwriting may seem less important. Yet, many people are enrolling in handwriting training courses to perfect their skills as a way to relax and slow down in a busy world. Let’s take a closer look at one of these classes with Việt Nam News reporters!
Việt Nam is also the only Southeast Asian country listed in the top 10, surpassing other competitors in the region, such as the Philippines (ranking 18th), Singapore (25th), Thailand (36th), Indonesia (37th), and Malaysia (39th).
Việt Nam and Azerbaijan have committed to strengthening their cooperation on ethnic and religious affairs following a high-level meeting between Vietnamese Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung and Azerbaijani Chairman of the State Committee for Religious Associations Ramin Mammadov.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited General Secretary Tô Lâm to participate in a traditional Kazakh custom of cutting a string on a one-year-old child’s feet, symbolising blessings and good luck for the baby.