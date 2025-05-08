Little scholar Quỳnh is back – and this time, it’s a big-screen adventure

HÀ NỘI — This summer, Vietnamese animation lovers are in for a special treat as the 3D animated feature Trạng Quỳnh Nhí: Truyền Thuyết Kim Ngưu (Little Scholar Quỳnh: The Legend of Kim Ngưu) hits cinemas nationwide.

Building on the warm affection audiences have shown for the hit YouTube series Trạng Quỳnh Thời Nhí Nhố (Little Scholar Quỳnh and the Mischievous Times), the film brings an upgraded cinematic experience while preserving the cultural charm that made the original a family favourite.

With over 1.42 million subscribers and millions of views on its episodes, Little Scholar Quỳnh has already carved out a special place in the hearts of Vietnamese children and parents alike. Now, the leap from small screen to silver screen aims to deepen that connection with a brand-new tale infused with folklore, fantasy, and Vietnamese soul.

Inspired by the beloved folk character Trạng Quỳnh - often celebrated for his wit and courage in traditional stories passed down through generations - the film introduces audiences to a younger, animated version of the character. In Little Scholar Quỳnh: The Legend of Kim Ngưu, director Trịnh Lâm Tùng reimagines Quỳnh as a brave, good-hearted boy with a sharp intellect, embarking on a thrilling summer quest filled with mystery, friendship and magic.

“We wanted to breathe new life into an iconic figure of Vietnamese folk culture,” said director Tùng.

“Trạng Quỳnh is a household name, deeply rooted in childhood memories across generations. With this film, we’re not just reconnecting today’s children with cultural heritage, we’re re-telling those tales through the lens of modern animation technology and cinematic storytelling. It’s our tribute to the audience and to the national spirit.”

Set in a richly detailed northern Vietnamese village, the film offers a nostalgic and visually immersive setting, complete with banyan trees, lotus ponds, village gates, and communal courtyards. These backdrops aren’t just pretty - they carry emotional and cultural resonance. Alongside young Quỳnh is a mystical buffalo, inspired by the legendary Kim Ngưu deity. Their bond not only drives the plot but also reflects the deep relationship between rural Vietnamese families and their loyal buffalo companions - beasts of burden and symbols of tradition, labour and love.

Through the journey of the young Quỳnh and his friends, director Tùng sends the message that belief creates strength.

"Belief creates strength," said director Tùng. "When people forget their roots, sacred values can be lost. But with faith, gratitude and kindness, goodness always prevails. The sincerity of friendship and the warmth of family bonds are sacred - they should be protected, nurtured, and celebrated."

While kids will be drawn to the film’s high-energy chase scenes, martial arts sequences and magical beasts, parents may find themselves gently transported back to their own childhoods - remembering the stories they grew up with, and perhaps seeing a bit of themselves in young Quỳnh’s daring adventures.

With its first teaser already capturing attention, Little Scholar Quỳnh: The Legend of Kim Ngưu promises an exciting blend of humor, fantasy, and cultural richness. As Vietnamese cinema continues to evolve, this film, released on May 30, stands as a joyful example of how animation can honour heritage, while inspiring the next generation.

So, this summer, gather your little ones and step into a world where ancient legends awaken through modern animation, and where the spirit of Trạng Quỳnh lives on, in 3D. — VNS