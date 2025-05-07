Việt Nam strengthen cooperation with Azerbaijan, affirms respect for religious freedom

HCM CITY — Việt Nam and Azerbaijan have committed to strengthening their cooperation on ethnic and religious affairs following a high-level meeting between Vietnamese Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung and Azerbaijani Chairman of the State Committee for Religious Associations Ramin Mammadov.

The meeting took place on May 6 during the United Nations Day of Vesak 2025, hosted at the Việt Nam Buddhist Academy in HCM City.

Minister Đào Ngọc Dung expressed his pleasure at welcoming Chairman Ramin Mammadov and highlighted the significance of his visit.

Dung emphasised Việt Nam’s commitment to addressing ethnic and religious issues more effectively, noting the establishment of the new Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs.

He expressed hope for increased bilateral exchanges and cooperation in these areas.

Chairman Ramin Mammadov conveyed his gratitude for the warm reception and praised the longstanding friendship between Azerbaijan and Việt Nam.

He proposed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formalise cooperation in ethnic and religious affairs, facilitating cultural exchanges and mutual learning.

"Our country has a long-standing cultural tradition, and we aim to promote it worldwide. We hope for Việt Nam’s support in introducing Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage to international audiences," Ramin Mammadov stated.

The minister welcomed the proposal, reiterating Việt Nam’s respect for religious freedom and its commitment to enhancing bilateral ties.

He highlighted Việt Nam’s history of suffering due to war and the enduring value of independence, freedom, and religious tolerance.

The UN Day of Vesak 2025, held from May 6 to 8, has brought together over 1,500 international delegates from nearly 90 countries and territories under the theme "Solidarity and Tolerance for Human Dignity: Buddhist Wisdom for World Peace and Sustainable Development."

This year’s event is not only a religious celebration but also a multicultural forum addressing global issues such as peace, sustainable development, and human solidarity.

It features an international academic conference on May 7, with over 650 presentations in English and 330 in Vietnamese, focusing on global peace, sustainable development, and the application of Buddhist teachings in modern society.

Việt Nam’s consistent policy of respecting religious freedom, alongside its active participation in Vesak, demonstrates its commitment to human rights and cultural diplomacy.

As Việt Nam campaigns for a seat on the UN Human Rights Council for the 2026-2028 term, Vesak 2025 serves as a testament to the country’s dedication to promoting human rights and religious freedom on the global stage. – VNS