Miss International 2024 spreads green message with youth from ten countries

HÀ NỘI — Miss International 2024, Huỳnh Thị Thanh Thủy, has gone tree planting in Indonesia with first runner-up of Puteri Indonesia 2025, Melliza Xaviera Putri Yulian, along with youth groups from ten countries.

The Vietnamese beauty queen joined in the activity as part of the Asia Youth Green Action Summit 2025 on May 4, after attending the grand finale of the 2025 competition.

Thủy said she hoped to contribute to improving natural landscapes and inspire the community, especially to the younger generations, encouraging them to be mindful about protecting ecosystems and addressing the challenges of the climate crisis.

She also interacted with many international friends and was honoured to receive the title of 'Honourary Speaker' during the Asia Youth Green Action Summit 2025.

"The environment is a global issue that we all need to care about. With the Clean Water project that I brought to the Miss International 2024 beauty pageant, I hope to contribute to environmental protection through specific actions, bringing clean water to underserved areas in Việt Nam,” Thủy said.

“I believe that with the smallest actions, we can together create significant changes."

Miss International 2024 continued her journey by participating in a discussion with international beauty representatives from the Miss Supranational, Miss Charm and Miss Cosmo contests. There, she shared interesting insights, helping to spread positive energy and connect cultures.

Earlier, after the grand finale of the Puteri Indonesia 2025 competition, Thủy faced health issues due to her busy schedule in Indonesia, however following timely care from local doctors, she continued her lobbying, spreading meaningful green messages during her four day visit.

Thủy, 23, who stands 1.76 m tall, hails from the central city of Đà Nẵng. She was crowned Miss International 2024 in November last year in Japan, becoming the first Vietnamese beauty to win this competition, which has a history of over 60 years.

Prior to that, she was crowned Miss Vietnam 2022 and had also won the title of Miss University of Foreign Languages under Đà Nẵng University, along with being the first runner-up in the Elegant Student Contest in 2021.

Thủy has recently also become a prominent figure in the local showbiz scene, participating in fashion shows as a vedette and serving as an ambassador for various brands. She has also appeared in music videos of sensational singers Soobin and Đức Phúc.

She was honoured as 'Beauty of the Year' at the 2024 Star Awards that recognise the outstanding contributions of performing artists over the year acknowledged by both the audience and industry professionals. She was also in the list of most beautiful beauty queens last year announced by Global Beauties. VNS