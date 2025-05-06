Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Vietnamese writing contest wraps up in Hungary

May 06, 2025 - 11:45
The “Vietnam in me” writing contest closing ceremony took place on May 4 at the World Mall in Budapest, Hungary.

 

A cultural performance at the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and national reunification of Việt Nam, held in Budapest, Hungary, April 29. VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI – The “Vietnam in me” writing contest closing ceremony took place on May 4 at the World Mall in Budapest, Hungary.

The event saw the participation of Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Bùi Lê Thái, representatives of the Vietnamese Association in Hungary, the Budapest Vietnamese Language Centre, teachers, parents, and Vietnamese students.

The contest, held in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Việt Nam –Hungary diplomatic ties, aimed to strengthen connections between young overseas Vietnamese in Hungary and their cultural roots.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Bùi Lê Thái highlighted the contest’s role in nurturing love for the homeland and preserving cultural identity among the Vietnamese community in Hungary.

He praised the efforts of parents, teachers, and organisers in inspiring the younger generation to stay connected with the Vietnamese language and culture.

The Ambassador also commended students for their heartfelt, creative submissions, which reflected deep affection and pride in their Vietnamese origin.

He expressed his hope that the contest will continue in the future, promoting cultural values and national identity among young overseas Vietnamese. VNA/VNS

