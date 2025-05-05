Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Payable porcelain violins

May 05, 2025 - 17:13
Violinist Nguyễn Xuân Huy has crafted an instrument from porcelain as a way to express his passion for art and leave a mark on his artistic career. Let’s listen to his story!

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom