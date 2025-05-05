Payable porcelain violins

Two Vietnamese movies have earned big at the box office during the holiday to mark the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025) and International Labour Day (May 1).
These events aim to promote the daily and weekend activities at the “common home” of Việt Nam’s 54 ethnic groups, further preserving and showcasing traditional customs while fostering interregional and intercultural connections.
Quảng Ninh and Kiên Giang Provinces reported sharp rises in both domestic and international visitors during Reunification Day and International Workers' Day, with total revenues soaring over 50 per cent year-on-year.