Documentary on the journey of 'Call Me by Fire' TV show set for release

HÀ NỘI Mưa lửa (Rain of Fire), a documentary film about the hugely successful concert series Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Chông Gai 2024 (Call Me by Fire Việt Nam), is set to hit cinemas nationwide on May 16.

The film’s title captures the spirit that producer YeaH1 hopes to convey to audiences — the remarkable journey of the 33 talents featured in the 2024 reality TV show Call Me by Fire Việt Nam and the hugely successful concert series of the same name that has rocked Việt Nam’s entertainment scene over the past year.

The producers said that the film’s release coincides with the one-year anniversary of the show's first broadcast.

Fans of the 33 'brothers' will once again be able to relive a vibrant summer filled with unforgettable moments celebrating the pinnacle of artistic passion.

The journey of Call Me by Fire Việt Nam has been a true 'rain of fire' — a testament to faith, hope and rebirth in life. Fire forged their spirit, rain renewed their souls and together, these 'rains of fire' fuelled an unrelenting desire to love, to live and to give, for both artists and audiences alike.

It was a phenomenon, with the devoted audience dedicated to following the journey of the 33 contestants, with their chosen 'brothers' continuing to burn brightly in the hearts of millions of fans.

Call Me By Fire Việt Nam, co-organised by Yeah1 Group Corporation and 1Production Co Ltd, and broadcast on VTV3, a stage dedicated to 33 male artists from a variety of fields such as music, cinema and sports.

The television show is the Vietnamese version of the television show Call Me by Fire made by Mango TV from China.

On November last year, the organisers began selling tickets for the second Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Chông Gai concert on the Ticketbox platform. Just two minutes later, the website crashed due to the high volume of traffic from too many people trying to access the site.

The organisers recorded approximately 150,000 people attempting to purchase tickets for the concert and the tickets were sold out within 40 minutes. VNS