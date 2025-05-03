Việt Nam’s top tourist destinations packed during national holiday's first two days

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's key tourist destinations is experiencing an increase in both domestic and international visitors during the first two days of the Reunification Day (April 30) and International Workers’ Day (May 1) holiday running from April 30 to May 4.

The northern coastal province of Quảng Ninh, home to UNESCO-recognised world natural heritage site Hạ Long Bay, welcomed nearly 500,000 tourists on April 30 and May 1, a year-on-year increase of 16 per cent, according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Around 200,000 visitors stayed overnight, including 44,700 foreigners.

Total tourism revenue reached an estimated VNĐ1.33 trillion (US$51 million), representing a remarkable 45 per cent increase year-over-year.

The Hạ Long Carnival 2025, themed "Connecting Heritage – Pioneering Brilliance," proved to be a major draw, attracting approximately 20,000 residents and tourists to Sun Carnival Square.

Tourism hotspots across the province continued to demonstrate their appeal, with Hạ Long City welcoming 177,000 visitors, Móng Cái City 42,000, Uông Bí City nearly 18,000, Vân Đồn District close to 31,000, and Cô Tô District some 11,500 tourists on May 1.

Meanwhile, the Mekong Delta province of Kiên Giang hosted more than 143,000 domestic and foreign tourists during the two days, surging over 50 per cent as compared to the same time last year.

Total tourism revenue exceeded VNĐ458 billion, a 61 per cent year-on-year rise.

Popular destinations included Phú Quốc, Hà Tiên, Hòn Sơn and Nam Du Islands. Notably, Phú Quốc Island attracted 63,425 visitors, accounting for over 44 per cent of the province's total holidaymakers. Among them, more than 10,800 were foreigners.

Visitors to Phú Quốc enjoyed unique and novel experiences such as underwater walking and pearl harvesting in Rạch Vem, or playing "golf on the sea" at Dugong Bay tourist site in Hàm Ninh fishing village. — VNS