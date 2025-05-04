Cultural activities highlight President Hồ Chí Minh's bond with ethnic communities

HÀ NỘI — A series of cultural events will be held throughout May at the Việt Nam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Sơn Tây Town, Hà Nội, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The programme, themed “President Hồ Chí Minh and Việt Nam’s Ethnic Communities,” is part of celebrations marking the 135th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2025) and the 71st anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory (May 7, 1954 – 2025).

The activities will feature the participation of hundreds of ethnic minority representatives currently living and working at the village, along with delegations from 11 provinces and cities, including Thái Nguyên, Hà Nội, Hà Giang, Sơn La, Hòa Bình, Huế, Gia Lai, Kon Tum, Đắk Lắk, Ninh Thuận, and Sóc Trăng.

Ethnic groups such as the Cơ Tu and Tà Ôi from A Lưới District in Huế City will join special events on May 17 and 18.

A major highlight will be the re-enactment of a forest worship ceremony by ethnic communities in A Lưới on May 18. The traditional ritual, closely tied to the harmonious relationship between people and nature, reflects the deep spiritual life of local communities.

Themed programmes such as “President Hồ Chí Minh – An Infinite Love” will feature folk music and dance performances showcasing the affection and respect of various ethnic groups, particularly those from A Lưới and surrounding areas, for the late President.

The programme will also spotlight intangible cultural heritage, including the Zeng weaving art, a traditional brocade craft of the Tà Ôi people, which has been recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage.

Cultural tourism and community presentations by the Cơ Tu and Tà Ôi groups will also be included.

Additionally, regular weekend performances will continue under the theme “Songs for Uncle Hồ,” featuring music, traditional dances, and instrumental performances in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh.

Another programme, “President Hồ Chí Minh and the Central Highlands,” will promote cultural exchanges and arts, showcasing the close ties between the President and ethnic groups in the Central Highlands. The Khmer Pagoda Complex at the Village will host the Vesak celebration, one of the most significant annual events in Buddhism, commemorating the birth, enlightenment, and passing of the Buddha.

These events aim to promote the daily and weekend activities at the “common home” of Việt Nam’s 54 ethnic groups, further preserving and showcasing traditional customs while fostering interregional and intercultural connections.

They also attract more visitors and encourage continued learning from President Hồ Chí Minh’s moral example and lifestyle. — VNA/VNS