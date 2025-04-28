Spouses of Vietnamese, Japanese PMs explore Việt Nam’s ethnic heritage

HÀ NỘI — Madame Lê Thị Bích Trân, spouse of Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and Madame Ishiba Yoshiko, spouse of Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, embarked on a cultural journey through Việt Nam’s rich ethnic tapestry at the Việt Nam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Sơn Tây town, in the suburbs of Hà Nội, on Monday.

The trip was made as part of the ongoing official visit to Việt Nam by the Japanese PM.

The two ladies were welcomed by representatives from the 16 ethnic groups with gong and traditional dance performances. They then toured the village which showcases Việt Nam’s ethnic cultural diversity.

Visiting the Thai ethnic village, they were introduced to the community’s traditional stilt houses, the “khau cút” – the turtle-shell-shaped roof of the black Thai’s stilt house, and “ném còn” (throwing a small cloth ball) custom. Both ladies crafted their own "quả còn" (cloth balls) before joining in the throwing ritual amidst enthusiastic cheers. They also engaged in a xòe dance with the Thai ethnic people.

At Xơ Đăng village, Trân and Ishiba learned about the T'rung bamboo music instrument, enjoyed traditional performances, and even experienced crafting the distinctive instrument of the Central Highlands.

Their final destination was the Chăm towers complex, a symbolic architectural and religious site of the Chăm people in Ninh Thuận province. After touring the towers, they visited the main Ka Lan tower to offer incense.

Ishiba expressed her hope for stronger relations between Việt Nam and Japan, built upon cultural exchanges and people-to-people connections. Trân, in turn, thanked Ishiba for her interest in Vietnamese culture and people and expressed her wish for future meetings with the Japanese lady. — VNS