Vietnamese, Japanese PMs visit Việt Nam National Museum of History

PM Chính and his spouse invited their Japanese counterparts to enjoy specialty dishes of Hà Nội and Việt Nam, and drink Vietnamese coffee.

They then visited the Việt Nam National Museum of History which is preserving more than 200,000 documents and artifacts of Vietnamese history and culture, spanning from prehistoric times to the present. Of the total, about 20 artifacts and documents are recognised as National Treasures.

Japanese PM Ishiba and his wife, who are on an official visit to Việt Nam, expressed their admiration for the history of building and defending the country of the Vietnamese people over thousands of years; and recognised the cultural similarities between the two nations.

They said that this is a source of pride and an important driving force for Việt Nam to continue to develop strongly, with an increasingly high position in the regional and international arenas.

The Japanese leader affirmed that his country will continue to accompany Việt Nam in the new era, and support it in socio-economic development, building an independent and self-reliant economy, and promoting industrialisation and modernisation. — VNS