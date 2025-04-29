Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese, Japanese PMs visit Việt Nam National Museum of History

April 29, 2025 - 10:35
Vietnamese and Japanese Prime Ministers Phạm Minh Chính and Ishiba Shigeru, and their spouses visited the Việt Nam National Museum of History where they enjoyed breakfast in Hà Nội on Tuesday morning.
Vietnamese and Japanese Prime Ministers Phạm Minh Chính and Ishiba Shigeru, and their spouses visited the Việt Nam National Museum of History. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

PM Chính and his spouse invited their Japanese counterparts to enjoy specialty dishes of Hà Nội and Việt Nam, and drink Vietnamese coffee.

They then visited the Việt Nam National Museum of History which is preserving more than 200,000 documents and artifacts of Vietnamese history and culture, spanning from prehistoric times to the present. Of the total, about 20 artifacts and documents are recognised as National Treasures.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Japanese counterpart Ishiba Shigeru visited the National History Museum on April 29. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

Japanese PM Ishiba and his wife, who are on an official visit to Việt Nam, expressed their admiration for the history of building and defending the country of the Vietnamese people over thousands of years; and recognised the cultural similarities between the two nations.

They said that this is a source of pride and an important driving force for Việt Nam to continue to develop strongly, with an increasingly high position in the regional and international arenas.

The Japanese leader affirmed that his country will continue to accompany Việt Nam in the new era, and support it in socio-economic development, building an independent and self-reliant economy, and promoting industrialisation and modernisation. — VNS

Vietnamese and Japanese Prime Ministers had breakfast together before the Japanese PM left Việt Nam for the Philippines. — VNA/VNS Photo

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Officials of Vietnamese, Mozambican parties hold talks

The officials of Vietnamese, Mozambican parties underscored the importance of preserving and fostering the relationship between the two ruling parties to guide and promote the countries’ multi-faceted cooperation, ensuring it grows deeper and delivers substantive results.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs hold phone talks

The two PMs concurred to maintain information exchange mechanism as well as effective coordination to deepen the Việt Nam – Malaysia comprehensive strategic partnership and build ASEAN into a bloc with solidarity, unity, and central role in the region.
Politics & Law

People-to-people exchange deepens Việt Nam-Cuba special friendship

Salvador Valdes Mesa, Politburo member of the Communist Party of Cuba and Vice President of Cuba stated that the Party, State, Government and people of Cuba believe that Việt Nam will achieve new milestones in its development journey and the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam scheduled for 2026 will be a success.
Politics & Law

PM receives Chinese Minister of Veterans Affairs

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính affirmed that Việt Nam consistently sees consolidating and developing the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China as an objective requirement, strategic choice, and top priority in Việt Nam's overall foreign policy.

