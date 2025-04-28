Vũng Áng port’s Wharf No 3 – symbol of Việt Nam-Laos friendship: State President

HÀ TĨNH – State President Lương Cường has affirmed that Wharf No.3 at Vũng Áng Port in the central province of Hà Tĩnh serves as a vivid symbol for the rare, faithful and pure relationship between Việt Nam and Laos.

He made the statement while hosting a reception in Hà Tĩnh on Monday for General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President Thongloun Sisoulith who came to Việt Nam to attend the inauguration of the wharf and celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30).

The State President described the inauguration as a significant political and diplomatic milestone, demonstrating the two countries’ determination to strengthen connectivity and promote their development cooperation.

Cường expressed his belief that the new port facility will meet the growing transport needs of both nations, facilitate transit cargo, and support trade cooperation with Laos, thereby contributing to each country's economic development and integration.

Regarding Việt Nam’s April 30 victory, he stated that this is a glorious historic event of the Vietnamese people, stating the triumph was born from patriotism, revolutionary spirit, resilience, and the aspiration for freedom and independence. He took the occasion to thank Laos for standing shoulder to shoulder with Việt Nam, sharing both hardships and successes, and wholeheartedly supporting Việt Nam's struggle for independence in the past and in nation-building efforts today.

He went on to congratulate the neighbouring country on the achievements it has obtained over the recent past, expressing his belief Laos will continue carving out further achievements under the leadership of the LPRP, headed by Thongloun Sisoulith.

For his part, the Lao leader affirmed that Việt Nam’s April 30 victory represents a significant triumph for revolutionary forces worldwide, seeing it as a glorious victory not only for Việt Nam but for all three Indochinese countries, earning admiration from peace-loving friends across the globe.

He congratulated Việt Nam on its comprehensive achievements of historical significance since the national reunification, expressing his belief that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people will certainly achieve even greater success and stride confidently into a new era of development.

He noted that Wharf No 3 will help implement the strategy of "transforming Laos from a landlocked country to a land-linked nation", describing it as a strategic cooperation model with special political, economic, defence, and security significance.

The Lao leader thanked Việt Nam for giving Laos the highest priority, demonstrated through wholehearted support during the resistance against common enemies and in current national defence and development efforts.

Both leaders expressed their determination to effectively implement high-level agreements between the two countries to strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation in the new situation. — VNS