Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Local governance organisation law under review, aiming to boost efficiency

April 28, 2025 - 16:20
Under the new proposal, district-level authorities are expected to be removed from the local governance model, leaving only the province and ward levels.
Minister of Home Affairs Phạm Thị Thanh Trà speaks at a National Assembly Standing Committee meeting on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Monday has continued their review of an amendment to the Law on Organisation of Local Government, which aims to reduce authority overlaps and improve efficiency. 

According to the draft, removing district-level authorities in favour of a two-tier local governance model (leaving only province- and ward-level authorities) will address overlapping functions and responsibilities of local governments and streamline their structures. 

This is to ensure smooth and effective operations from the central to the grassroots levels that can respond to the people’s needs in each locality, Minister of Home Affairs Phạm Thị Thanh Trà said at the meeting.

The document also promotes decentralisation between central and local State agencies, and between provincial and commune-level governments, by delegating more powers and autonomy to the grassroots level to effectively mobilise resources. 

During the discussion, the NA’s Legal and Judicial Committee agreed with the fundamental and comprehensive revision of the law, but also recommended that the Government continue to further revise and clarify several points in the draft regarding authority delegation and election of local officials. 

A thorough review of transitional provisions and related regulations are also being proposed to address the transfer of tasks, powers and responsibilities from district-level governments, when this layer of authority is removed under the new governance model. 

The goal is to ensure normal operations of local governments, businesses and people and their legitimate interests. 

On the same day, the NA Standing Committee also reviewed an amendment to the Law on Cadres and Civil Servants and concluded their 5.5-day-long 44th session. 

The ninth session of the NA is scheduled to convene from May 5 to June 30. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Japan to deepen political, security, economic ties

Japanese PM Ishiba Shigeru affirmed that Việt Nam is an "indispensable partner" for Japan and stressed that it will continue to accompany and support Việt Nam in building an independent and self-reliant economy, implementing industrialisation and modernisation and achieving its strategic development goals in the new era.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom