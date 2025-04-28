Local governance organisation law under review, aiming to boost efficiency

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Monday has continued their review of an amendment to the Law on Organisation of Local Government, which aims to reduce authority overlaps and improve efficiency.

According to the draft, removing district-level authorities in favour of a two-tier local governance model (leaving only province- and ward-level authorities) will address overlapping functions and responsibilities of local governments and streamline their structures.

This is to ensure smooth and effective operations from the central to the grassroots levels that can respond to the people’s needs in each locality, Minister of Home Affairs Phạm Thị Thanh Trà said at the meeting.

The document also promotes decentralisation between central and local State agencies, and between provincial and commune-level governments, by delegating more powers and autonomy to the grassroots level to effectively mobilise resources.

During the discussion, the NA’s Legal and Judicial Committee agreed with the fundamental and comprehensive revision of the law, but also recommended that the Government continue to further revise and clarify several points in the draft regarding authority delegation and election of local officials.

A thorough review of transitional provisions and related regulations are also being proposed to address the transfer of tasks, powers and responsibilities from district-level governments, when this layer of authority is removed under the new governance model.

The goal is to ensure normal operations of local governments, businesses and people and their legitimate interests.

On the same day, the NA Standing Committee also reviewed an amendment to the Law on Cadres and Civil Servants and concluded their 5.5-day-long 44th session.

The ninth session of the NA is scheduled to convene from May 5 to June 30. — VNS