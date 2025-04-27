NA Chairman pays tribute to fallen heroes during the war against America

QUẢNG TRỊ — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Sunday offered incense and flowers at the Trường Sơn National Martyrs Cemetery and the Road 9 National Martyrs Cemetery in the central province of Quảng Trị on the occasion of 50th anniversary of the Reunification of Việt Nam (April 30, 1975 - 2025).

Chairman Mẫn expressed profound gratitude and deep respect for the great sacrifices of the fallen heroes who gave their youth, courageously fought, and sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the nation and the happiness of the people.

Mẫn and his delegation pledged to live, learn, and work in a manner that honours the sacrifices made by the people and soldiers across the country. They emphasised their commitment to focusing on the successful completion of the upcoming ninth NA session, including efforts to amend and supplement the 2013 Constitution and related laws, paving the way for the country's development in the new era.

The Trường Sơn National Martyrs Cemetery, located in Gio Linh District, Quảng Trị Province, is the resting place of over 10,000 martyrs, mostly from the 559th Brigade of the Trường Sơn Army Corps, who sacrificed their lives during the resistance war against America to save the nation.

The Road 9 National Martyrs Cemetery, situated in Đông Hà City, Quảng Trị Province, is the final resting place of over 10,800 fallen soldiers from across the country, who fought, served in combat, and heroically sacrificed their lives on the Road 9 Front, in Quảng Trị battlefield, and in neighbouring Laos during the war. — VNA/VNS