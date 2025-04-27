Vietnamese youth to carry forward historic legacy: Venezuelan President

HÀ NỘI — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has expressed his profound admiration for Vietnam’s glorious history, affirming that today’s Vietnamese youth will continue to write the enduring epic of the historic 1975 Spring Victory, which ushered in a new era of independence and national reunification.

During a meeting on April 26 with a high-level delegation from the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMYU) Central Committee, led by its Secretary and President of the Việt Nam Youth Federation Nguyễn Tường Lâm, President Maduro extended his congratulations to the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, and the country’s leaders on the occasion of Việt Nam's 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

He praised the Vietnamese people and armed forces for achieving a resounding victory under the guidance and leadership of President Hồ Chí Minh and the CPV, noting that this triumph inspired not only the Vietnamese nation but also global movements for peace and national independence, including those in Venezuela.

Receiving a Spanish edition of the book "The world's affection for President Hồ Chí Minh", President Maduro emphasised that President Hồ Chí Minh, an eternal symbol of humanity’s aspirations for freedom and dignity, will continue to serve as a guiding light for the young generations of both Venezuela and Việt Nam in building a peaceful and prosperous world.

On this occasion, he proposed strengthening practical cooperation between the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union and the Youth Wing of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (JPSUV), thereby enhancing the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership between Việt Nam and Venezuela.

For his part, Lâm affirmed that the youth of both nations are committed to carrying forward and nurturing the deep-rooted friendship built by generations of leaders and people from the two countries. He added that the two youth organisations have agreed on specific measures to deepen bilateral cooperation, prioritising the sharing of experiences in political and ideological education, strengthening youth organisations, and effectively fulfilling the missions entrusted by the two Parties.

As part of the visit from April 24 - 27, the Vietnamese delegation also met with Rander Peña, Vice President for International Affairs of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV); held talks with Grecia Colmenares, First Secretary of the JPSUV and Minister of Youth; and participated in a special seminar on the 1975 Spring Victory. — VNA/VNS