Students form Việt Nam map and national flag by Bái Tử Long bay

QUẢNG NINH — In an event held on Sunday along the shores of Bái Tử Long Bay, Cẩm Phả City, the northeastern province of Quảng Ninh, 500 students gathered to create a formation resembling the map of Việt Nam and the national flag, marking a meaningful celebration of national pride and unity.

The activity, organised as part of commemorations for the upcoming Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1), aimed to foster patriotism among the younger generation and highlight the importance of Việt Nam's territorial integrity.

Participants, wearing coordinated red and yellow outfits, meticulously formed the outline of the country’s land mass as well as the islands, alongside a giant image of the national flag, set against the scenic backdrop of Bái Tử Long Bay. The vibrant display drew attention from locals and tourists alike, serving as a powerful visual tribute to Việt Nam's history and sovereignty.

Organisers emphasised that the event sought to inspire in students a deep sense of national pride and responsibility, encouraging them to contribute to the country’s future development while preserving its heritage and unity.

The formation by the students was seen as a heartfelt reminder of Việt Nam's enduring spirit and the strong bonds linking all generations across the nation. — VNA/VNS