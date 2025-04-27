Final, full-dress rehearsal of grand parade for 50th anniversary of National Reunification held in HCM City

HCM CITY — The Central Steering Committee for the Celebration of Major Holidays and Important Historical Events of the Nation for 2023-25 on Sunday morning organised the State-level, full-dress rehearsal of the military parade and procession for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

This rehearsal, with the participation of around 13,000 people, taking place along Lê Duẩn Boulevard, District 1, HCM City, will be the final one before the official ceremony takes place at 6:30am on April 30.

Politburo member, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat, and Head of the Central Steering Committee Trần Cẩm Tú attended the rehearsal, along with Politburo member, Party Central Committee Secretary, Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity and Education cum Permanent Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa.

Also there were Politburo member, Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, and Head of the Steering Committee for the Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Nguyễn Văn Nên; General Phan Văn Giang, Politburo member and Minister of National Defence; Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính, as well as several leaders from central ministries, sectors, and HCM City.

The event commenced with an artistic mass performance including: a drum performance themed "Epic of Complete Victory" by the People's Police Academy featuring over 800 drums of various kinds; a rifle drill dance themed "The Country’s Complete Joy" and artistic formation displays performed by the Military Honour Guard; and performances by artists from HCM City.

The rehearsal programme officially began with the flag-raising ceremony, accompanied by a 21-gun salute conducted by the ceremonial artillery team at Bạch Đằng Wharf, District 1.

This was followed by the ceremonial introduction of leaders of the Party, State, domestic and international delegates attending the celebration. Then came speeches delivered by leaders of the Party and State, a representative of the forces participating in the legendary Hồ Chí Minh Campaign, and a representative of the younger generation.

The parade and procession began with a flyover by a helicopter squadron carrying the Party flag and the national flag, accompanied by fighter jets of the Việt Nam People's Army flying over central HCM City.

Following this, the ceremonial vehicle group advanced towards the main stage in the following order: a vehicle displaying the national emblem of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam; a vehicle bearing a portrait of President Hồ Chí Minh; and a vehicle symbolising 50 years of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

The national emblem model vehicle featured the emblem atop a stylised Lạc bird, symbolising the nation’s aspiration and determination. Accompanying this vehicle were 54 outstanding students, representing the great national unity of the 54 ethnic groups in the country, forged over thousands of years of nation-building and defence, and crystallised into the miraculous strength that led to the historic Spring Victory of 1975.

Following the Party flag and national flag formations was the vehicle carrying the portrait of President Hồ Chí Minh, accompanied by 50 outstanding youths and children — the future generation of the nation. Next was the vehicle symbolising 50 years of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, featuring the red-and-blue flag of the National Front for the Liberation of South Việt Nam, affirming that the historic Spring Victory of 1975 was a glorious chapter in the nation's struggle for independence and unity, marking the start of a new era — the era of building an independent, unified, socialist Việt Nam — prosperous, strong, democratic, just, and civilised society. Accompanying this vehicle were 50 outstanding youths.

Specifically, the Army and Militia formations included: the Command vehicle, the All-Army Flag Unit; the Female Military Band formation; the Officer formations representing the five army corps; the Liberation Army soldier formation; the Infantry Officer formation; the Navy Officer formation; the Air Defence – Air Force Officer formation; the Border Guard Officer formation; the Coast Guard Officer formation; the Logistics and Technical Officer formation; the Female Communications Officer formation; the Female Military Medical Officer formation; the Electronic Warfare soldier formation; the Cyber Warfare soldier formation; the Female Việt Nam Peacekeeping Force formation; the Infantry soldier formation; the Tank and Armour soldier formation; the Special Forces soldier formation; the Female Special Task Force soldier formation; the Paratrooper Special Forces soldier formation; the Male Maritime Militia formation; the Female Southern Guerrilla formation; the Female Northern Militia formation; and the Red Banner formation.

The Public Security parade formations included: the Command vehicle and the All-Force Flag Unit; the Male People's Security Officer formation; the Male People's Police Officer formation; the Male Fire Prevention and Fighting Police Officer formation; the People's Public Security Air Force Officer formation; the Female Traffic Police Officer formation; the Male HCM City Police Officer formation; the United Nations Peacekeeping Police Officer formation; the Male Mobile Police soldier formation; the Female Special Operations Police soldier formation; the Male Reserve Combat Mobile Police soldier formation; the Male Grassroots Security Force formation; and the Mounted Mobile Police formation.

The 12 mass organisation formations included: a formation honouring Heroes of the People's Armed Forces, Labour Heroes, and notable historical witnesses (on vehicles); the Việt Nam Fatherland Front; the Veterans' Association; the Former Youth Volunteers' Association; the Workers' Union; the Farmers' Union; the Intellectuals' bloc; the Entrepreneurs' bloc; Overseas Vietnamese compatriots; the Women’s Union; the Children and Youth bloc; and the Culture–Sports bloc.

The military parade rehearsal also included formations from the armies of China, Laos, and Cambodia. This marks the first time Việt Nam hosted a national-level military parade with the participation of foreign armed forces.

Following the rehearsal, leaders of the steering committee also presented gifts and offered encouragement to the forces participating in the parade and procession, and conducted a review session to draw lessons and discuss measures to perfect the preparation for the success of the official celebration. — VNS