Việt Nam – Japan partnership more vital than ever: scholar

TOKYO — Amid rising global trade tensions driven by the US tariff policy, cooperation between Việt Nam and Japan is becoming extremely important due to their many similarities, according to Professor Kurihara Hirohide from the Tokyo University of Foreign Studies.

Speaking to the Việt Nam News Agency (VNA) correspondent in Japan ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru’s official visit to Việt Nam from April 27 to 29, Professor Kurihara said Việt Nam and Japan are nations with limited natural resources and share a commitment to pursuing a foreign policy of independence and self-reliance.

In the current climate of global uncertainties, the bilateral relationship holds greater significance than ever. He suggested that Việt Nam–Japan cooperation could serve as a model for smaller countries striving for sustainable development without overreliance on external factors.

Regarding PM Ishiba’s upcoming visit, the scholar viewed it as an important opportunity for both countries to explore new avenues of collaboration in a shifting global landscape. He emphasised that economic development, security, and green transformation are crucial areas in which the two countries can deepen their partnership.

On human resources development, Kurihara described the rising number of Vietnamese workers in Japan in recent years as a positive sign. However, he noted that Japan should improve how it utilises this source of manpower to maximise Vietnamese workers' potential. He said Việt Nam offers a highly capable labour force, and that efficient use of this resource will bring great mutual benefits.

The professor also underlined Việt Nam’s importance in Japan’s foreign policy towards Southeast Asia. He expressed confidence that Việt Nam – Japan cooperation can serve as a testament to how two countries that are not major powers can pursue their own development paths effectively. — VNS