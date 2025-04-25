Public security, defence ministries of Việt Nam, Laos strengthen all-round cooperation

VIENTIANE — Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security General Vilay Lakhamphong on April 25 highly valued the cooperation results between the public security ministries of Việt Nam and Laos, expecting the two sides will strengthen cooperation in various areas.

Welcoming Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang, who escorted President Lương Cường during a state visit to Laos on April 24–25, the host expressed his hope for the two ministries to continue strengthening cooperation in combating crimes, especially drug trafficking and high-tech crime, as well as in enhancing training for their personnel.

For his part, Quang noted that the two ministries have effectively implemented the memorandum of understanding on drug prevention and control, which has been extended until 2027, especially in expanding joint operations and improving collaboration in fighting human trafficking, apprehending fugitives hiding in each other's countries, preventing illegal immigration, and combating high-tech crime and online frauds.

During the meeting, the two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to fruitfully carry out the 2025 cooperation plan. They emphasised close cooperation to ensure absolute safety for important political events in each country, especially the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the 12th Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party. They pledged to resolutely prevent and thwart any sabotage scheme and attempt by hostile and reactionary forces.

They also agreed to enhance ties in combating drug crime, high-tech crime, and illegal immigration; intensify efforts against organised crime networks; and conduct peak crime crackdowns along the Việt Nam – Laos border, helping maintain security and order in both countries.

Additionally, training collaboration will also be boosted to improve the capabilities of personnel, especially those at the grassroots level, to meet the crime combat demand in the new context.

Earlier the same day, Quang attended a meeting with former students of School T12-75 at the Academy of Politics of the Lao People's Public Security in Vientiane. The school, established in 1976 in Kim Tràng Village of Việt Lập Commune, Tân Yên District, Việt Nam's Bắc Giang Province, was assigned to train personnel for the Lao Ministry of Public Security at all education levels.

During the meeting, Quang affirmed that the special cooperative relationship and combatant alliance between the police forces of Việt Nam and Laos today are partly contributed by former students of School T12-75.

The People's Public Security force of Việt Nam always keeps in mind the invaluable contributions by these individuals and will work to strengthen and expand cooperation between the police forces of the two countries, the minister said.

He expressed his hope that the former students will collaborate with their Vietnamese counterparts in the "Việt Nam – Laos Friendship Association in the People's Public Security" to educate both countries' younger generations and promote traditions to continuously nurture the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Defence ties

On the same day, Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang met with his Lao counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen Khamliang Outhakaysone in Vientiane, as part of State President Lương Cường’s visit to Laos.

Giang noted that the visit’s timing held significance as both Việt Nam and Laos are celebrating their milestones this year.

He expressed profound gratitude for the immense, valuable, sincere, and effective support that the Lao Party, State, army and people have extended to the Vietnamese counterparts.

He thanked the Lao Government and Ministry of Defence for their assistance in the search, collection and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives in Laos during the war.

Giang also appreciated Laos’ commitment to sending military personnel to the parade marking the upcoming 50th anniversary of the southern liberation and national reunification, expressing hope to welcome Outhakaysone and the high-ranking Lao delegation to the event.

The Vietnamese minister wished that the Lao Government and ministry would offer all possible support to Vietnamese companies, including those under the Vietnam People's Army, to do business across various sectors in Laos.

Outhakaysone, in reply, affirmed that in his position, he would make every effort to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries, especially between the Vietnamese and Lao armies.

Laos always remembers and deeply appreciates the support and immense contributions extended by Việt Nam in its past struggle for national liberation as well as in the ongoing national development, he said.

Both sides hailed defence cooperation as a cornerstone of bilateral relations, noting its growing diversity, enhanced mechanisms, and improved quality in areas such as human resource training, defence capability building, and industry development.

They agreed to prioritise the effective implementation of the 2025–2029 defence cooperation protocol and the 2025 cooperation plan.

Key activities include exchanging delegations at all levels, maintaining the defence policy dialogue mechanism, continuing annual trilateral meetings among Vietnamese, Lao, and Cambodian defence ministers, and enhancing collaboration in border management and protection, among others.— VNA/VNS