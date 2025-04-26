Canada launches anti-dumping investigation into carbon and alloy steel wire imports from multiple countries

HÀ NỘI — The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into certain carbon and alloy steel wire products imported from several countries, including Việt Nam.

According to the Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the CBSA announced this decision on April 22, 2025.

The investigation targets products mainly classified under HS codes 7217.10 (non-coated or non-plated steel wire), 7217.20 (zinc-coated or plated steel wire), 7217.30 (steel wire coated or plated with other base metals), 7217.90 (other steel wire), 7229.20 (stainless alloy steel wire), and 7229.90 (other alloy steel wire).

The case has been assigned the file number SW 2025 IN by the CBSA. The complainants are Sivaco Wire Group 2004, L.P. and ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada G.P. The CBSA received the complaint on February 26, 2025, with the investigation period set from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

According to the Trade Remedies Authority, the CBSA is expected to publish a Statement of Reasons within 15 days of the initiation, by approximately May 7, 2025, providing more detailed information about the case. A preliminary determination is anticipated within 90 days, around July 21, 2025, during which provisional anti-dumping duties could be imposed.

Meanwhile, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) will conduct a parallel injury investigation into the domestic industry and is expected to issue a preliminary finding within 60 days, by approximately June 2, 2025. If the CITT concludes that no injury exists, the investigation will be terminated.

The Trade Remedies Authority has urged Vietnamese producers and exporters concerned to closely monitor the case, thoroughly study Canadian anti-dumping regulations and procedures, and prepare appropriate response strategies.

Providing complete information and cooperating fully with the Canadian investigating authorities throughout the process is critical to avoiding the imposition of the highest anti-dumping duties. Enterprises are also advised to keep the Trade Remedies Authority updated to receive timely support.

As part of the proceedings, the CBSA has issued Requests for Information (RFIs) to selected Vietnamese exporters identified as potential exporters or manufacturers of the products under investigation.

Through the RFIs, the CBSA is seeking detailed information regarding sales, costs, and pricing structures for shipments exported to Canada during the period of investigation from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

Additionally, businesses are required to provide data on domestic sales and associated costs for similar products during the same period — referred to as the Profitability Analysis Period (PAP) — to assist in determining the "normal value" of the goods.

The deadline for companies to submit RFI responses to the CBSA is 5 p.m. Eastern Time, May 29, 2025. — VNS