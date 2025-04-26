Amway Vietnam honoured as outstanding FDI enterprise in nutrition

HÀ NỘI – Amway Vietnam, a leader in health care, proudly received the Golden Dragon Award 2025 in the category of 'Outstanding Foreign Invested Enterprise (FDI) in Nutrition and Proactive Health Care'.

This marks the ninth time Amway Vietnam has been recognised at this prestigious event, underscoring its pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life for the Vietnamese people.

Initiated by the Vietnam Economic Newspaper in 2001, the Golden Dragon Awards (GDA) is an annual event celebrating foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam. With participation from over 1,500 FIEs, the awards recognises excellence in production, strong business ethics and social responsibility, along with contributions to the national economy.

Amway's strategic vision

The 2025 Golden Dragon Award highlights Amway Vietnam's strategic vision, recently articulated as 'Live Healthy, Live Happy' project during the Amway EXPO 2025. To realise this vision, Amway focuses on building a comprehensive healthy community, investing in research and development of high-quality nutritional products, enhancing community education on healthy lifestyles and implementing socially responsible projects for sustainable development.

A key milestone in this journey is the strategic partnership with the National Institute of Nutrition, aimed at developing optimal nutritional solutions tailored to the needs of Vietnamese people.

Amway Corporation has maintained its status as the world's number one Direct Selling Group for 13 consecutive years, with a revenue of US$7.4 billion in 2024. This achievement reflects the strength of the industry and the dedication of Amway distributors in improving lives.

Additionally, Amway received the DSN Bravo Global Good Award, honouring its significant contributions to sustainability, philanthropy, and social responsibility.

The General Director of Amway Vietnam, Huynh Thien Trieu, said: “The 2025 Golden Dragon Award recognises our relentless efforts to provide high-quality proactive health care products. We remain committed to supporting the Vietnamese community in the journey of 'Living healthy, living happy,' and to building a brighter, more sustainable future.” -- VNS