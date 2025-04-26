Việt Nam, Cambodia deepen investment links in Kampong Thom

PHNOM PENH — Over nearly 17 years of investment in Kampong Thom Province, Vietnamese rubber companies have played an active role in transforming local project areas, accelerating economic development, improving rural infrastructure, and generating stable employment for approximately 10,000 Cambodian workers with an average monthly income of US$400 per person.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Minh Vũ made the remark on April 25 while paying a working visit to several subsidiaries of the Vietnam Rubber Group (VRG) in Kampong Thom Province, and held discussions with provincial leaders to enhance coordination and create more favourable conditions for Vietnamese firms, thereby promoting stronger bilateral investment ties.

During the meeting, Ambassador Vũ affirmed that economic cooperation remained a central priority in the bilateral relationship, strongly supported by the two countries' top leaders.

Among the key areas of focus were the investment, production, and business operations of rubber companies under the Vietnam Rubber Group (VRG) in Cambodia, particularly the seven Vietnamese firms operating in the province.

The companies had fulfilled their tax obligations to the Cambodian government and actively participated in social welfare initiatives within the province. Most recently, they donated 500 solar-powered streetlight poles to Kampong Thom, an initiative that underscores their commitment to the local community. These contributions significantly promoted the friendship, solidarity, and effective cooperation between Việt Nam and Cambodia, while also supporting the socio-economic development of Kampong Thom, Vũ added.

The Ambassador expressed his hope that the provincial leadership would continue to provide strong support, enabling Vietnamese rubber companies to successfully fulfil their missions in the coming period.

For his part, Kampong Thom Governor Nuon Pharath affirmed his appreciation for Vietnamese investors, describing them as good friends and neighbours who are making valuable contributions to Cambodia-Việt Nam relations. He reiterated the province’s commitment to supporting Vietnamese businesses operating in the locality and expressed a desire to attract even more investment in the future.

Governor Pharath also extended his gratitude to the Vietnamese companies for their donation of 500 solar streetlight poles, noting that the project not only illuminates roads but also helps improve traffic safety for residents. He called for continued active exchanges and effective coordination between both sides to drive investment and further the development of Kampong Thom Province.

As part of his working schedule in the province, Ambassador Vũ visited three rubber companies, Phước Hòa Kampong Thom, Tân Biên Kampong Thom, and Bà Rịa Kampong Thom, and worked closely with provincial authorities and company leaders to address operational issues and facilitate stable business activities. — VNS