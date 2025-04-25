State President visits Vietnamese embassy in Laos

VIENTIANE — State President Lương Cường and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos on April 25, during which he called on the ambassador and staff to stay united and remain resilient and proactive in all circumstances to effectively fulfil their assigned political missions.

Recognising the efforts of the embassy’s staff, the President emphasised the importance of closely monitoring the host country’s situation, providing timely reports, and offering strategic advice to resolve emerging issues. He urged the embassy to help deepen and enhance the effectiveness of Việt Nam–Laos cooperation, particularly in economic matters, in line with the spirit of "helping friends means helping ourselves."

Besides, he said, the embassy needed to coordinate closely with local authorities on citizen protection, actively implement support measures to help the Vietnamese community stabilise their lives, and pay particular attention to those facing difficulties. He stressed the importance of addressing the legitimate concerns of Vietnamese nationals living, studying, and working in Laos, ensuring they receive the legal and logistical support needed to contribute to the host country’s socio-economic development and to the strengthening of Việt Nam–Laos relations.

He encouraged the embassy to expand Vietnamese language classes for overseas Vietnamese, especially among younger generations, helping preserve national identity and strengthen their bond with the homeland.

Ambassador Nguyễn Minh Tâm expressed his gratitude to the Party and State as well as the President for their continued support to Việt Nam's representative agencies abroad, including in Laos, thus encouraging them to fulfil the tasks entrusted by the Party and State.

Earlier in the day, President Cường and the Vietnamese delegation visited the President Souphanouvong Memorial House and laid a wreath in tribute to the revolutionary leader.

Cường expressed his admiration for the life and career of President Souphanouvong, an outstanding son of the Lao people, a close comrade and friend of the Vietnamese people, who made great contributions to building and developing the traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Việt Nam.

In the memorial guestbook, the Vietnamese President wrote: Each exhibit, photograph, and document on display vividly depicts the revolutionary life of President Souphanouvong, helping visitors better understand the hardships he endured, his revolutionary ideals, and the legacy of this exceptional leader, who left a lasting impression on generations of people in both countries.

Cường reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with Lao leaders to further nurture the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, a relationship cultivated by generations of leaders from both nations.

Later the same day, President Cường visited and extended his best wishes to Thongvin Phomvihane, wife of late General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Kaysone Phomvihane.

President Cường and the Vietnamese delegation left Vientiane on the evening of April 25, concluding a state visit to Laos. — VNS