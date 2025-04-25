Deputy PM hails success of State President’s Lao visit

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn has hailed President Lương Cường’s state visit to Laos from April 24 to 25 as a success, marked by 15 activities that reinforced the deep ties between the two nations.

Talking with the press, Sơn noted that the visit’s timing held special significance, coinciding with Laos’ recent Bunpimay New Year (April 13 to 16) and Việt Nam’s preparations for the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30), a milestone that also paved the way for Laos’ victory in 1975.

The visit offered a chance to reflect on the rich history of the Việt Nam-Laos combat alliance and special solidarity founded by President Hồ Chí Minh, Presidents Kaysone Phomvihane and Suphanouvong and nurtured by generations of leaders and people from both nations, he said, adding that this enduring bond, rooted in unity, loyalty, and heartfelt commitment, would continue to inspire younger generations to carry forward this cherished relationship.

Sơn outlined the visit’s key outcomes, with both nations pledging to deepen political ties, particularly through closer collaboration in national defence-security, and addressing shared development challenges.

They committed to elevating economic ties to match their special relationship by refining legal frameworks and establishing synchronous cooperation mechanisms. A flagship initiative is the Vũng Áng Port project, which will support Laos’ strategic goal of sea access, strengthen regional connectivity, and create new development opportunities for both countries.

Education and training cooperation will also be intensified, focusing on quality and efficiency to meet the evolving needs of both nations.

On the occasion, President Cường announced a $3 million donation from the Vietnamese Government and people to construct a district-level hospital in Vientiane Province, contributing to Laos’ social welfare.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to close collaboration at international and regional forums, including ASEAN, the United Nations, and Mekong cooperation frameworks. They also stressed the importance of realising outcomes from the recent trilateral meeting of Vietnamese, Lao and Cambodian Party leaders to boost economic ties among the three nations.

Meeting with the Vietnamese community and businesses in Laos, Cường commended the active role of Vietnamese associations in advocating for the interests of Vietnamese residents living there.

Sơn underscored the enduring value of the Việt Nam-Laos special relationship and conveyed a strong message about the shared commitment to advancing bilateral ties into a more substantive, practical, and effective phase. This contributes to building a united and self-reliant ASEAN Community for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world. — VNS