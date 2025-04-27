Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Light of the night

April 27, 2025 - 12:18
On the evening of April 26, HCM City locals and tourists got a feast for the eyes at the city hall, where grand 3D mapping performances were projected onto the famous building. This event is part of the city's massive celebration of the 50th anniversary of national reunification.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom