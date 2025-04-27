Light of the night

On the evening of April 26, HCM City locals and tourists got a feast for the eyes at the city hall, where grand 3D mapping performances were projected onto the famous building. This event is part of the city's massive celebration of the 50th anniversary of national reunification.
In these historic days of April, streets and alleyways across Việt Nam are adorned with vibrant red flags bearing yellow stars, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).
The initiative celebrates two major national milestones: the 50th anniversary of national reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025) and the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025).