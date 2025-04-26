Ngon Garden, Quán Ăn Ngon restaurants receive top ASEAN award

HÀ NỘI -- Ngon Garden and Quán Ăn Ngon restaurants have been honoured at the ASEAN Strong Brands Award 2025 held in Singapore on Saturday.

The award, which named them among the top ten in the region, was announced during the ninth Việt Nam-ASEAN Economic Cooperation Forum 2025 which featured business communities from across Asia.

These two restaurants beat hundreds of candidates to meet all the strict evaluation criteria from the Appraisal Council such as quality of service products, sustainable business and contributions to social development.

“It is an important milestone that affirms Ngon Garden and Quán Ăn Ngon restaurants’ position not only for Vietnamese diners but also on the world culinary map,” said Phạm Bích Hạnh, CEO and an owner of the Phúc Hưng Thịnh Co., where these two restaurants are members.

Apart from the ASEAN award, these two restaurants have been listed on the prestigious Michelin Guide’s culinary map for two years running in 2023 and 2024.

These eating establishments are beloved restaurants for locals, dignitaries and also foreign foodies and visitors to Việt Nam.

Quán Ăn Ngon was also honoured as one of seven restaurants offering the best cuisine and service from across Việt Nam, at the Asia’s Excellent Taste Awards 2025 on March 19 in Hà Nội.

Quán Ăn Ngon, which is located at 18 Phan Bội Châu Street in Hà Nội, will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year.

On its menu, it has more than 200 street dishes and specialties created from recipes that date back over 100 years, handed down from generation to generation and developed by professional cuisine artisans.

Local diners say they rediscover their childhood memories through dishes at the restaurant while many foreign guests have told Việt Nam News that they find the dishes so interesting, they will return over and over again.

Meanwhile, Ngon Garden Restaurant, which is located on one of Hà Nội’s most beautiful streets, Nguyễn Du, is also a super-popular place to eat among celebrities, visiting dignitaries, tourists and locals.

The seven-year-old restaurant has welcomed many high-ranking delegations from North Korea, France, Luxembourg and many others.

The visiting officials said they would never forget the restaurant for its special dishes that all carry Việt Nam’s own characteristics, and are in a league of their own compared to food served elsewhere.

Quán Ăn Ngon and Ngon Garden restaurants were established by Phạm Bích Hạnh, an original Hanoian, whose greatest desire was to bring the essence of food from the country’s three regions to both local and foreign guests.

Hạnh has had a passion for cooking tasty dishes since she was a little girl, a passion handed to her from her grandmother.

Hạnh has invited professional chefs, culinary consultants and researchers from all over the country to contribute to creating their mouth-watering menus.

“We are proud to serve as many Vietnamese dishes and specialties as we can to diners,” Hạnh said.

“There are no restaurants in Hà Nội where you will find such a wide variety of Vietnamese dishes available.

"We want to make sure our customers don’t need to go anywhere else. We have everything they seek and everything they love.

“Our strategic orientations are to produce food that has come 'from street to table' showcasing specialties from all over the country, served right here in Hà Nội." - VNS