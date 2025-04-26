Việt Nam war-themed films to take centre stage at the Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival 2025

HÀ NỘI — Twenty-two outstanding Vietnamese war-themed films will be screened under the special programme titled "Half a Century of Vietnamese War Films" as part of the 3rd Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival (DANAFF III), taking place from June 29 to July 5 in Đà Nẵng.

DANAFF III will showcase a curated selection of Vietnamese war films produced after 1975. Audiences will also have the opportunity to engage in discussions and meet filmmakers and artists behind these powerful works.

A key highlight of the festival is a major seminar titled "The Legacy of Vietnamese War Films Since National Reunification," aiming to comprehensively assess the achievements, values, and role of war films both in the growth of Vietnamese cinema and in promoting Việt Nam’s image internationally.

Some notable war-themed films include Cánh đồng hoang (The Abandoned Field: Free Fire Zone), Mẹ vắng nhà (Mother’s Absence), Mối tình đầu (First Love), Ngã ba Đồng Lộc (Đồng Lộc T-junction), Mùi cỏ cháy (The Scent of Burning Grass) and Tuổi thơ dữ dội (Fierce Childhood).

DANAFF III representative evaluated that, during the war, directors often focused on direct depictions of war, creating many valuable works that mainly served to inspire and boost the fighting spirit of soldiers and civilians. However, after national reunification, filmmakers gained "the distance of time" for deeper reflection.

This shift gave rise to films that more frequently depicted the tragedies of war, the struggles of "small" and unfortunate individuals, and offered broader, more philosophical reflections on the life and spirit of the Vietnamese people.

The 22 films will be screened for free at cinemas across Đà Nẵng.

Details of the programme and screening schedule will be widely announced through various media outlets and the official communication channels of the festival. — VNS