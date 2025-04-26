Politics & Law
Home Society

Garbage truck crash kills three, injures one in Southern Việt Nam

April 26, 2025 - 20:05
Three people were killed and one seriously injured when a garbage truck struck two motorcycles in southern Việt Nam. The truck later veered off the road and overturned in a rice field.

 

Scene of the accident. — Photo cand.com.vn

LONG AN — A garbage truck collided with two motorcycles in the southern province of Long An on Saturday, killing three people and leaving one in critical condition, police said.

The accident occurred around 7 am on National Highway N2 in Tân Thạnh District, when a truck driven by Trần Văn Hậu, 45, from Long An, struck a motorcycle operated by Phan Hoài Tánh, 20, from Vĩnh Long, carrying Nguyễn Thị Thùy Dung, 46, from HCM City.

The truck also hit a second motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction, driven by Nguyễn Võ Quốc Tuyển, 23, from HCM City, with Phạm Hoài Tình, 16, from Vĩnh Long, as a passenger.

Tánh and Dung died at the scene. Tuyển and Tình were rushed to a hospital, where Tuyển later succumbed to his injuries. Tình was transferred to Chợ Rẫy Hospital in HCM City for further treatment.

The truck, owned by Tân Thạnh Urban Project JSC, veered off the road and overturned in a nearby field. Both motorcycles were heavily damaged.

The vehicle had a valid inspection certificate issued on April 8, 2025, expiring on October 7, 2025.

Preliminary investigations suggest Hậu was driving at high speed and swerved to avoid a rice field on the right side of the road, causing the collision with the motorcycles.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. — VNS

