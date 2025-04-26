HCM City hosts International Creativity and Innovation Award

HCM CITY — The Global Round of the International Creativity and Innovation Award (ICIA) kicked off on April 25 at the University of Economics HCM City (UEH), marking the first time a global-scale education and innovation event was held in Việt Nam.

The ICIA 2025 has brought together 271 students, 93 educators, and 30 international startups from 20 countries.

The annual event jointly organised by Indonesia’s Krya Global Education Organisation, the UEH College of Technology and Design, and the National Startup Support Centre under the Ministry of Science and Technology is a global platform for students and young entrepreneurs to showcase creativity, build connections, and learn from global experts and startups.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Assoc Prof Trịnh Thùy Anh, vice rector of the UEH College of Technology and Design, said that nurturing creative thinking, innovation capacity, and entrepreneurial spirit among the youth had become a national strategic priority.

ICIA Global 2025 is a global educational initiative that not only encourages STEM/STEAM education among school-age children but also creates opportunities for young talents to connect with global challenges through startup projects, technological applications, and innovative thinking towards sustainable development, Anh said.

It is designed as a learning platform for young creators through a series of experiences in creativity and innovation, organised in the form of competitions and collaborative activities, she said.

The three-day event features a series of academic activities, experiences, and networking opportunities.

International students and teachers explored training programmes and academic spaces in technology labs along with areas supporting innovation and entrepreneurship at the UEH College of Technology and Design.

Participating startups shared their entrepreneurial journeys, innovative models, challenges they have overcome, and how to connect theory with practice in business.

Experts from the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, and Việt Nam also participated in the Startup & ICIA INNO discussion to discuss new intersections between technology and the humanities in driving innovation.

During the event, the STEM/STEAM-based innovation training programme was held to help students and teachers enhance their skills in idea development, presentation, and teamwork.

More than 130 student projects and 30 startups presented their ideas at the creative project exhibition and startup exchange, creating a space for investment connections and promoting international initiatives. —VNS