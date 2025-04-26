HCM City offers free bus rides during upcoming holidays

HCM CITY — HCM City is offering free bus rides to its residents and tourists during the upcoming holidays to celebrate the 50th anniversary of national reunification.

Phạm Vương Bảo, deputy director of the Department of Transport’s Public Transport Management Centre, said that a total of 133 bus routes (both within the city and connecting to nearby provinces) will be free for all passengers on April 30.

Passengers can simply board the buses and receive free tickets from the staff.

The initiative aims to facilitate residents and tourists to attend holiday events in the city as many central roads will be closed to other vehicles during certain times.

The centre has asked transport units to ensure all bus routes are fully operational to ensure the travel needs of everyone.

In addition to April 30, on May 1, Phương Trang Passenger Transport Joint Stock Company (FUTA Bus Lines) will also offer free rides on all 40 of its bus routes in the city, which includes 17 electric bus routes connecting with the city’s first metro line, connecting Bến Thành Market in District 1 to Suối Tiên Theme Park in Thủ Đức City.

During the five-day holiday, the city’s bus system will adjust the number of trips on various routes based on actual travel demand.

There will be additional services to central areas and major transport hubs, especially the newly opened Tân Sơn Nhất Terminal (Terminal T3).

From April 25 to May 4, the metro line, which started commercial operations in December last year, will extend its hours from 5am to 11pm and increase the number of trains to better serve travellers.

Specifically on April 30, trains will start running as early as 4:30am, with more frequent service to accommodate the influx of passengers.

HCM City has over 130 bus routes and more than 2,200 buses, providing nearly 13,000 trips each day for over 350,000 passengers.

As Việt Nam's largest city is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the national reunification on April 30, vehicular access will be restricted or banned on several streets in the downtown area during the festivities.

On the day of the official celebration (April 30), vehicular access will be prohibited from 3am to noon. — VNS