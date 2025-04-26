Unfolding a historic moment

The historic Tank No. 390 was the first to break through the main gate of the Presidential Office of the Sài Gòn regime (now the Independence Palace) on April 30, 1975.

This decisive moment forced the Sài Gòn regime into unconditional surrender, paved the way for the liberation forces to raise the flag of the National Liberation Front atop the building, and marked the end of Việt Nam’s 21-year struggle for national reunification.

Did you know?

At noon on April 30, 1975, two tanks — No. 390 and No. 843 — advanced towards the headquarters of the Sài Gòn regime. Tank No. 843, travelling along Lê Duẩn Street, rammed into a side gate and became stuck. Tank No. 390 then adjusted its course, smashed through the main gate, and was the first to enter the palace grounds.

To commemorate this iconic moment, this papercraft model has been designed in the image of the historic Tank No. 390 — a special gift for our readers. Enjoy building your own piece of history!