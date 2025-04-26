State President's visit further deepens Việt Nam – Laos special relations: Diplomat

VIENTIANE — Vietnamese State President Lương Cường’s state visit to Laos at the invitation of General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith was of great significance to the special relationship between the two countries, Lao Ambassador to Việt Nam Khamphao Ernthavanh has said.

According to the diplomat, this is Lương Cường’s first visit to Laos in his new role as the State President of Việt Nam, taking place at a time when the two Parties and States of the two countries are joyfully celebrating their major historical milestones. This demonstrates that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people have consistently given special priority to the Việt Nam–Laos relationship.

Khamphao stressed that the Vietnamese leader’s visit had helped the people of both countries, especially young people, gain a deeper understanding of the Việt Nam–Laos special relationship, thus working together to further strengthen and develop the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, and people of Việt Nam and Laos, ensuring that the relationship endures through time.

Despite regional and global uncertainties, the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos had continued to flourish and been strengthened across all fields, from politics, defence-security, diplomacy to economy and others, the diplomat said.

She added that the two countries remained committed to jointly safeguarding independence, peace, and stability for their sustainable development.

The Lao ambassador hoped that the Party and State leaders of the two countries would continue to guide Laos and Việt Nam towards greater prosperity and closer ties. — VNS