High-level delegations from Laos, Cambodia to attend Việt Nam’s reunification anniversary

HÀ NỘI — High-ranking delegations from Laos and Cambodia will attend the grand ceremony celebrating Việt Nam’s 50th anniversary of liberation of the South and national reunification at the invitation of the Vietnamese Party and State leaders.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Lao delegation, led by General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, will engage in commemorative events from April 28 to 30.

Meanwhile, the Cambodian delegation, headed by Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) President and Senate President Hun Sen, will stay in Việt Nam for the celebration from April 29 to 30.

A wide range of activities are scheduled for the celebration, including a grand parade in HCM City starting from 6:30 am on April 30, with the participation of around 13,000 people.

Laos and Cambodia also have troops participating in the parade, and the two delegations have joined Vietnamese forces in two full-scale rehearsals before the official ceremony next week. — VNS