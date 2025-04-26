Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

High-level delegations from Laos, Cambodia to attend Việt Nam’s reunification anniversary

April 26, 2025 - 22:01
High-ranking delegations from Laos and Cambodia will attend Việt Nam’s 50th anniversary of national reunification. Leaders Thongloun Sisoulith and Hun Sen will join commemorative events from April 28 to 30.
Soldiers of the People's Army of Việt Nam rehearse for the parade marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — High-ranking delegations from Laos and Cambodia will attend the grand ceremony celebrating Việt Nam’s 50th anniversary of liberation of the South and national reunification at the invitation of the Vietnamese Party and State leaders.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Lao delegation, led by General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, will engage in commemorative events from April 28 to 30.

Meanwhile, the Cambodian delegation, headed by Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) President and Senate President Hun Sen, will stay in Việt Nam for the celebration from April 29 to 30.

A wide range of activities are scheduled for the celebration, including a grand parade in HCM City starting from 6:30 am on April 30, with the participation of around 13,000 people.

Laos and Cambodia also have troops participating in the parade, and the two delegations have joined Vietnamese forces in two full-scale rehearsals before the official ceremony next week. — VNS

Politics & Law

NA Chairman backs Cần Thơ’s dynamic future after merger

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn pledged strong support for Cần Thơ and the Mekong Delta, spotlighting sweeping reforms to streamline Việt Nam’s governance structure. He described the upcoming administrative overhaul as an unprecedented step toward greater national efficiency and prosperity.

