HCM City gears up for historic celebration with final 50th reunification anniversary parade rehearsal underway

HCM CITY — HCM City prepares for the grand parade celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification with the final state-level rehearsal taking place on Sunday morning.

Since midnight of April 27, many people began to gather in the downtown area. Many of them set up tents and spread out mats to stay awake through the night to secure the best spots for the event.

The rehearsal started at the main stage on Lê Duẩn Street in District 1 with around 13,000 participants from 48 different groups.

This included 36 groups from the armed forces and police, 12 civilian groups, and military delegations from China, Laos, and Cambodia.

The parade began at 7am with participants marching proudly through the iconic Reunification Hall area.

The atmosphere was charged with a profound sense of pride and solemnity, setting the stage for the official celebration on April 30.

In addition to the ground festivities, the skies above the city were alive with activity as detachments of 10 helicopters, along with 6 Yak-130s and 7 Su-30MK2s, conducted their training exercises.

Participating in the rehearsal were Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, a member of the Politburo and Secretary of the Party Central Committee; Nguyễn Văn Nên, Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee; and General Phan Văn Giang, Minister of National Defence.

Earlier, a preliminary rehearsal took place on Friday evening.

To ensure smooth celebration, traffic restrictions were in place, with vehicles banned from 20 streets in downtown HCM City from 3am until noon on April 27, which will continue until April 30.

Việt Nam is celebrating one of its most important historical events, the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, with a grand ceremony to be held at 6:30am on April 30 in HCM City. — VNS