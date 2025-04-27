Japanese PM Ishiba arrives in Hà Nội, beginning three-day visit

HÀ NỘI — Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and his spouse, together with a high-level Japanese delegation, arrived in Việt Nam on Sunday for a three-day official visit from April 27 to 29.

Made at the invitation of Vietnamese PM Phạm Minh Chính and his spouse, this visit will be PM Ishiba's first trip to Việt Nam since taking office, and also this also marks the first official visit to the country by a Japanese PM since bilateral relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World in November 2023, commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Welcoming the delegation at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn; Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ; and Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Phạm Quang Hiệu.

The delegation accompanying PM Ishiba on this visit includes Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Aoki Kazuhiko, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister Nagashima Akihisa, Mori Masafumi and Iijima Isao, Secretary-General of Japan’s National Security Secretariat Okano Masataka, the Prime Minister’s Secretaries Tsuchimichi Akihiro, Tanaka Mao, Nakashima Akihiro, Inoue Hiroo, Yoshino Koji, and Kaihara Kentaro; and Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Ito Naoki.

Sharing with the press about the Japanese Government leader’s visit to Việt Nam, Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Ito Naoki stated that the visit aims to strengthen relations with Southeast Asia, which is currently the centre of global economic growth and a region of strategic importance. Strengthening ties with Southeast Asia, particularly Việt Nam, is one of Japan’s top diplomatic priorities.

The Japanese Government hopes that this visit will provide an opportunity for PM Ishiba to further enhance personal trust with Vietnamese leaders, as well as to reaffirm bilateral cooperation in areas such as defence and security, economic collaboration, and addressing regional and international challenges.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Phạm Quang Hiệu, during this visit, the two countries’ leaders will focus on deep discussions regarding strategic cooperation areas. Japan will continue to support Việt Nam in achieving its three strategic breakthroughs in institutions, infrastructure, and human resources, thereby assisting Việt Nam’s industrialisation and modernisation. Economic, trade, and investment cooperation remains the central pillar of bilateral relations.

As Japan is currently Việt Nam’s leading economic partner, particular attention will be given to topics such as improving the investment environment, promoting supply chain connectivity, and expanding market access for each other’s goods.

Both sides are striving to expedite market access for Vietnamese pomelos and Japanese grapes, and are discussing the possibility of further opening their markets to other fruits and agricultural products, such as Vietnamese passionfruit and Japanese peaches. Additionally, the two sides will explore new pillars of cooperation to align with evolving circumstances. — VNS