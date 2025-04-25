Politics & Law
Home Economy

Vietjet opens new direct flights to Nagoya and Fukuoka, expanding Việt Nam–Japan connectivity

April 25, 2025 - 11:28
In a statement, the airline highlighted that the new routes aim to provide convenient travel options for both locals and tourists, while promoting greater exploration of Japan’s cultural heritage.
Two of the first passengers to fly with Vietjet on the company's newest routes. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HCM CITY — Vietjet has officially launched two new international routes connecting HCM City to Nagoya and Fukuoka, two culturally rich and vibrant cities in Japan.

The HCM City-Nagoya route commenced operations on Thursday with four round-trip flights per week. Meanwhile, the HCM City-Fukuoka service launched on Friday, offering three round-trip flights weekly.

With the addition of these new connections, Vietjet now operates 138 weekly flights between Việt Nam and Japan, serving key cities including Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka and Hiroshima. The expansion marks a significant step in Vietjet’s strategy to broaden its international flight network.

Nagoya, a bustling commercial and industrial centre, is famed for its modern architecture and dynamic urban energy. In contrast, Fukuoka, situated on the southern island of Kyushu, captivates visitors with its ancient temples, lush parks and historical landmarks.

These new routes not only link major Japanese cities but also provide travellers with rich cultural experiences and diverse opportunities.

In the reverse direction, passengers from Japan now have greater access to HCM City, Việt Nam’s economic and cultural heart, renowned for its vibrant street food scene and energetic atmosphere. From there, travellers can easily connect to other destinations via Vietjet’s growing domestic and international flight network. — BIZHUB/VNS

 

