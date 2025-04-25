VN urged to strengthen data privacy law

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam pushes ahead with its digital transformation agenda, experts are calling for the urgent introduction of a dedicated Personal Data Protection Law, to address growing risks to privacy and data security.

At a recent seminar in Hà Nội, organised by the National Cybersecurity Association (NCA), legal and cybersecurity experts said that Việt Nam needs stronger legal safeguards to protect individuals in an increasingly data-driven world.

The Director of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security and Vice Chairman of the NCA, General Nguyễn Minh Chính, said that protecting personal data is not just about privacy, as it is closely tied to national security, social stability and the country’s digital sovereignty.

“As people share more of their personal information online, from ID details to biometrics and behavioural patterns, the risks of data misuse, theft and abuse are also rising. Without robust legal protections, these risks could have serious consequences,” he said.

Despite the increasing reliance on digital services, public awareness about data privacy in Việt Nam remains limited. Many people still share sensitive personal information, such as health records, financial data and relationship status. This makes them vulnerable to unauthorised data collection, profiling and potentially cybercrimes.

The illegal trade of personal data, including widespread leaks and unauthorised use by businesses, is also a growing concern. Many service providers fail to inform users about how their data is being collected or used. In some cases, new online platforms process personal data without any user protection mechanisms, raising alarm about the impact on national security and citizens’ rights.

Chính said the proposed law is urgently needed to close legal gaps and uphold constitutional rights relating to privacy, personal freedom and cybersecurity. It would help Việt Nam better regulate the collection, processing, and sharing of personal data, especially as digital services become more pervasive in all sectors of life.

The law would also bring Việt Nam in line with global trends. Over 140 countries have already enacted legislation to protect personal data, including India, Thailand and Malaysia.

“We cannot afford to wait. The Ministry of Public Security is working with the Government to submit the draft law to the National Assembly in May 2025,” Chính said.

Deputy Secretary-General of the NCA and head of the policy advisory group for the draft law, Major Đào Đức Triệu, said the proposed legislation includes seven chapters and 69 articles. It outlines key rules on how personal data should be processed, stored and transferred – both inside and outside Việt Nam. It also includes provisions for oversight, penalties for violations and protection measures for data subjects.

The law would apply to foreign companies and organisations that handle the personal data of Vietnamese citizens, closing loopholes that have allowed offshore entities to exploit data with little accountability.

“The drafting process has been inclusive and transparent. We’ve collected hundreds of pages of feedback from experts and organisations across different sectors,” Triệu said. — VNS